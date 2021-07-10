15 Zika Virus Cases Confirmed in Kerala: Tamil Nadu and Karnataka Strengthen Countermeasures | Latest News India

The total number of people infected with the Zika virus in Kerala has reached 15, and the state health ministry confirmed another case on Saturday. A sample of a 40-year-old man from Nantan Kodu sent to the Alappuzha National Laboratory was found to be positive. Neighbors Tamil Nadu and Karnataka have strengthened their guards, but Zika fever can most often be bitten by mosquitoes and spread from person to person.

The Coimbatore administration in Tamil Nadu has stepped up vehicle checks on the border between Tamil Nadu and Kerala, where e-passes were already required.

The Karnataka Department of Health has called on authorities to strengthen vector control and has identified Dakshinakannada, Udupi and Chamalajanagara as areas that need more vigilance. “Given the reports of Zika virus disease (ZVD) in neighboring Kerala, it is important to strengthen vector control in Karnataka as well. The current monsoon season is the epidemic of the Zika vector, the Aedes mosquito. “Viral disease,” said a circulation of the Health and Welfare Commission.

Kerala’s Prime Minister, Pinaraien Villayan, said the case of Zika was not unexpected, as it causes dengue fever in the same way as Aedes aegypti, and Chikungunya is the cause of Zika.

Aedes aegypti is also widespread in Karnataka, so regular surveillance needs to be strengthened, the Karnataka government said.

First case of a pregnant woman in Kerala

The first case of Zika was reported Thursday in Kerala. The increase in numbers to 15 indicates that the virus has spread somewhat throughout the state. A 24-year-old woman was hospitalized on June 28 with fever, headache, and red spots. The deer was confirmed when her sample was sent for inspection. The woman gave birth normally on July 7. She didn’t travel outside the state, but went to see her mother near the border between Kerala and Tamil Nadu. Her mother had similar symptoms.