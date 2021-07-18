British Minister Decides Against Mass Immunization of Teens-The Telegraph





File photo: Students tested for coronavirus disease (COVID-19) at Harris Academy Beckenham on March 5, in Beckenham, southeast London, UK, before the entire school was reopened in the UK as part of the relaxation of blockade restrictions. Healthcare professionals and volunteers will assist you in receiving the treatment. , 2021. REUTERS / Toby Melville / (Reuters)-The UK opposes high-volume COVID-19 vaccination of all children and teens, and the minister instead provides doses to vulnerable people aged 12 to 15 and 18 The Telegraph newspaper reported late Saturday that it was preparing. The Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunization (JCVI) is believed to have advised the Minister on the deployment of the vaccine to all children until further evidence of risk is available, the report said. Added. bit.ly/3etYxPG.. Under the guidance that the newspaper will be published on Monday, vaccine doses are with adults who are considered vulnerable to COVID-19, immunosuppressed or vulnerable to the virus. Provided to children between 12 and 15 living in. According to The Telegraph, it will be available to all 17-year-olds within three months of their 18th birthday, and the Commission will maintain the possibility of “under review” vaccinations for all children. I am reporting. In response to the report, the UK Health Department said, “The Minister has not decided whether to regularly provide the COVID-19 vaccine to people aged 12 to 17 years.” The UK reported 54,674 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday. This was an increase in 51,870 new cases reported the day before, with a record high for the total number per day in six months. British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has lifted most restrictions on pandemics in the UK from 19 July, and the rapid deployment of the COVID-19 vaccine has significantly eliminated the link between infectious diseases and serious illness or death. It states that it was done. The UK’s COVID-19 death toll is one of the highest in the world, but two-thirds of the adult population is fully vaccinated. Report by Kanishka Singh in Bangalore. Edited by Daniel Wallis and Nick Zieminski

