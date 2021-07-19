Opinion polls show that 90% of people who reject the COVID vaccine are more afraid of side effects than the virus





The overwhelming majority of Americans who say they don’t get the COVID-19 vaccine are more afraid of side effects than the virus itself, new polls show. Opinion poll by tHe is an economist / YouGov, Conducted July 10-13 in 1,500 adults in the United States, it asked people to explain their personal circumstances related to the COVID vaccine. Ninety percent of those who said they would not be vaccinated said they were more concerned about the potential side effects of the vaccine than the effects of COVID itself. More than 25% of fully vaccinated people believe that the risk of COVID-19 is exaggerated for political reasons, three times as many as those who refuse vaccination. Polls do not elaborate on whether people have stated that they are concerned about immediate or long-term side effects of the vaccine. Of those vaccinated, 74% said they had no negative response to the vaccine. According to the CDC, possible short-term side effects of the vaccine include pain at the injection site, redness, swelling, malaise, headache, muscle aches, chills, fever, and nausea. Eighty-three percent of unvaccinated people say they have little or no concern about the risk of getting the virus. Less than 1 in 10 people who refuse the vaccine trust medical advice from Dr. Anthony Fauci, the most prominent disease expert in the United States, and 1 in 5 visit the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. I trust you. Of all US adults, 40% believe that COVID is exaggerated for political reasons, while 48% believe it is not. Twenty percent of those surveyed believe that the US government is using the COVID-19 vaccine to microchip their population. 66 rejects the idea. Political division Political disparities remain between those who have been vaccinated and those who have not. More than a quarter (29%) of Republicans say they will not be vaccinated. By comparison, 4% of Democrats say they will not be vaccinated. In total, 59% of US adults surveyed said they had received all injections to be vaccinated against COVID. 78% of Democrats, 50% of Republicans, and 53% of independents. Poll refusals are higher in whites than in blacks and Hispanic Americans, in the Midwest and South, and among non-university educators, according to polls. Most Americans who are currently vaccinated or will be vaccinated are skeptical of those who refuse to be vaccinated. Two-thirds of them do not believe that those who refuse the vaccine have a good reason for the decision, but 15% believe that those who have not been vaccinated have a good reason. .. You can see the full vote here.

