Vermont School Hosts COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic Before Returning to School





As the new school year approaches, state officials have set up COVID-19 vaccination clinics in schools around Vermont to encourage vaccination against the virus. The first wave of these clinics will be held from August 8th to August 15th and the vaccine is free. According to a news release from Governor Philscott’s office, the clinic aims to make students and their families more vulnerable to vaccination, but it is also open to the public. Currently, people over the age of 12 are eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine manufactured by Pfizer. Trials are underway nationwide to confirm that the vaccine is safe and effective for people under the age of 12. “The best way to keep your child healthy and to ensure that they return smoothly with full, direct learning is to make sure they are vaccinated,” the news release said. Said. “Vaccines are safe and highly effective, including those against delta mutants. Now is the time to start the vaccination process, as the school is just a few weeks away.” According to the news release, all clinics accept people who enter without a reservation, but you can also make a reservation to secure your place. Reservations can be made online or by phone. healthvermont.gov/MyVaccine Or call 855-722-7878. School’s new COVID rules:VT officials say children who have not been vaccinated with COVID must wear masks at school Children between the ages of 12 and 17 require parental or guardian consent before vaccination. If you do not make a reservation on the state website, you will need to bring your parent or guardian to the clinic or bring a completed immune clinic consent form and pre-vaccination checklist. Available on the state website. School-based clinics are held throughout the fall.State officials say Vermonters Health Department website For further opportunities to get the vaccine. Walk-in vaccine opportunities are still taking place in the state, including many pharmacies. According to the Ministry of Health, the schedule for the first wave of school-based vaccination clinics is as follows: Sunday, August 8, 2021 Canaan High School: 99 School St., Canaan. The clinic is scheduled from 3 pm to 6 pm and offers Johnson and Johnson single dose vaccines.

99 School St., Canaan. The clinic is scheduled from 3 pm to 6 pm and offers Johnson and Johnson single dose vaccines. Vergenne High School: 50 Monkton Rd. , Vergenne. The clinic is scheduled from 9 am to 5 pm and offers the first dose of Pfizer vaccine.

50 Monkton Rd. , Vergenne. The clinic is scheduled from 9 am to 5 pm and offers the first dose of Pfizer vaccine. Crossett Brook Middle School: 5672 Route 100, Dax Berry. The clinic is scheduled from 9 am to 5 pm and offers the first dose of Pfizer vaccine. Monday, August 9, 2021 Fairhaven Union High School: 33 Mechanic St., Fairhaven. The clinic is scheduled from 9 am to 5 pm and offers the first dose of Pfizer vaccine.

33 Mechanic St., Fairhaven. The clinic is scheduled from 9 am to 5 pm and offers the first dose of Pfizer vaccine. Springfield High School: 303 South Street, Springfield. The clinic is scheduled from 9 am to 5 pm and offers the first dose of Pfizer vaccine. Tuesday August 2021 October 2021 Manchester Elementary School: 80 Memorial Avenue, Manchester. The clinic is scheduled from 9 am to 5 pm and offers the first dose of Pfizer vaccine.

80 Memorial Avenue, Manchester. The clinic is scheduled from 9 am to 5 pm and offers the first dose of Pfizer vaccine. Hazen Union High School: 126 Dr. Hazen Union, Hardwick. The clinic is scheduled from 9 am to 5 pm and offers the first dose of Pfizer vaccine. Wednesday, August 11, 2021 Twin Valley Middle School and High School: 4299 VT Route 100, Whitingham. The clinic is scheduled from 9 am to 5 pm and offers the first dose of Pfizer vaccine.

4299 VT Route 100, Whitingham. The clinic is scheduled from 9 am to 5 pm and offers the first dose of Pfizer vaccine. St Albans Elementary School: 29 Bellow Street, St Albans. The clinic is scheduled from 9 am to 5 pm and offers the first dose of Pfizer vaccine. Thursday, August 12, 2021 Bar and Burton Academy: 57 Seminary Avenue, Manchester. The clinic is scheduled from 9 am to 12 pm and offers the first dose of Pfizer vaccine.

57 Seminary Avenue, Manchester. The clinic is scheduled from 9 am to 12 pm and offers the first dose of Pfizer vaccine. North Country High School: 57 Dr. Junior High, Derby Center. The clinic is scheduled from 9 am to 12 pm and offers the first dose of Pfizer vaccine. Friday the 13th August 2021 Champlain Valley Union High School: 369 CVU Rd. , Hinesberg. The clinic is scheduled from 9 am to 5 pm and offers the first dose of Pfizer vaccine.

369 CVU Rd. , Hinesberg. The clinic is scheduled from 9 am to 5 pm and offers the first dose of Pfizer vaccine. Morristown Elementary School: 548 Park Street, Morristown. The clinic is scheduled from 9 am to 5 pm and offers the first dose of Pfizer vaccine. Saturday, August 14, 2021 Canaan High School: 99 School St., Canaan. The clinic is scheduled from 9 am to 12 pm and offers the first dose of Pfizer vaccine. Sunday, August 15, 2021 Grand Isle Elementary School: 224 US Route 2, Grand Isle. The clinic is scheduled from 2 pm to 8 pm and offers the first dose of Pfizer vaccine. Vaccine obligations:The Vermont Medical Society supports the COVID vaccine requirements of healthcare professionals. This is the reason. mask:CDC recommends masks to Chittenden County, Essex as COVID infection levels rise Please contact Elizabeth Murray (802-310-8585 or [email protected]). Follow her on Twitter. @LizMurrayBFP..

