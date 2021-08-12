How Virginia Schools Handle COVID Exposure.Which students need to be quarantined

Richmond, Virginia-Whether to quarantine students. This is a problem facing the school system for all students to learn directly this fall.

“We work with the system to help identify who is the case and who meets those qualifications,” said Cat Long, a spokeswoman for the Richmond and Henrico health districts. rice field.

The system seeks guidance from people working in the local health department.

“We work with the school to determine what’s going on in the classroom and move on from there,” says Long.

Current guidance from the Virginia Department of Health states this:

If the student is fully vaccinated and in close contact with a COVID-positive person, it does not need to be quarantined if there are no symptoms, but it should be tested 3-5 days after wearing a mask. ..

If students are not fully vaccinated and are in close contact with COVID-positive individuals, they should be quarantined for 14 days for safety.

However, the school system allows students to leave the quarantine after 7 days if they are asymptomatic after 10 days or if the COVID test performed after the 5th day of exposure is negative.

If only one person wears a mask, or neither person wears it and is at a distance of less than 6 feet for a total of 15 minutes or more within 24 hours, it is considered close contact and that person. May require quarantine.

To prevent quarantine, Long said schools should strive to prevent the spread by creating learning pods or cohorts where students stay with the same children all day long.

“The expected amount of quarantine depends on several different factors. First, it spreads within the community and within the school. Second, those who wear masks and those who do not. Logistics and how close they are to each other, and third, the size of those pods, “Long said.

“If all children are cohorted, separated by 3 feet, and wear masks, even if one child is infected with COVID in the classroom, someone else must quarantine. Don’t you think? ”CBS6 problem solver Melissa Hipolit asked Long.

“Yes, if I can absolutely confirm that it is the situation,” Long replied.

For a long time, it was said that the school system needed to balance scientific guidelines with the actual reality of the field.

WTVR Richmond Raceway Mass COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic.

