Breaking News: NSW and Victoria Blockage Updates and Covid Case Numbers

In another phenomenal surge in case numbers, NSW reported 1599 locally acquired cases of Covid-19 and, sadly, eight new deaths.

Victoria has reported 450 new cases of community infection, of which only 75 are associated with known outbreaks. Queensland has reported five new cases of the entire family of 13-year-old Brisbane students.

It has blocked most of the regional and local NSW, A long list of freedoms It is currently being offered to people in the community who have never seen a new Covid-19 case in 14 days.

NSW records 1599 new cases

Of those deaths, six were men and two were women, no one was vaccinated, and all were in underlying health.

There were 114,576 vaccines given yesterday by NSW Health.

Victoria records 450 new cases

Victoria has reported 450 new local cases of Covid-19 in the last 24 hours.

Of them, only 75 are associated with known cases and outbreaks.

This brings the total number of active cases in the state to 2793.

Premier urges Queenslander to be “alert” this weekend



Annastacia Palaszczuk urged residents and all Queenslanders throughout Brisbane to be vigilant this weekend.

“People need to be very vigilant this weekend … Queensland, this is when we all need to step up,” Premier told reporters.

“If you go to a shopping center, you need to wear a mask. If you go to a cafe or restaurant, you need to check in. Everyone, do the right thing.

“It’s absolutely important that we get tested, so if someone has any symptoms, like this girl who appeared to her mother with a headache, go and get tested. It’s absolutely It’s important. The next 24-48 hours will be very close monitoring of this situation. “

Ms. Paraschuk also called on residents to vaccinate, “there is a sense of urgency here as we need to see these clusters appear and make sure they are as protected as possible.” Said.

Asked what people can do to keep the state from being blocked, Chief Health Officer Janet Young said he wanted to see “a lot of tests.”

“I really and really want people to come out and take the test, because the more tests we have, the more confident we are that the virus isn’t prevalent in our community. ..

“Especially those who live in that area of ​​Brisbane, south of the river and north of Logan, need to go out and be examined if they have any symptoms.”



Five new incidents in Queensland

Queensland Prime Minister Anastasia Parashek announced five new local incidents overnight in her state.

All five local cases are from the same family and are associated with a 13-year-old high school student at Sunny Bank, and authorities believe they know the source of the infection. A visitor who came to his family’s house from NSW but hasn’t come yet. It has been tested.

Even better news for Sunshine, Ms. Parashek said she would not announce the blockade.

“I know there are a lot of concerns among the community, it’s there [going to be] Today’s blockade, “said the Prime Minister.

“Today there is no blockage, but in the next 24-48 hours we will need to closely monitor the situation and take very quick and prompt action if sowing begins to be seen.”



Mayor’s “Controversy” Hotspot Label

When John Faker joins the so-called LGA-interested mayor of Greater Sydney, speaks against the situation in their area and says the data isn’t, he’s as a hotspot in Burwood. He said he was “disagreeing” with the classification.

Burwood currently has 58 active cases, 49 of which are currently unknown sources.

LGA is considered one of the “concerns about Covid-19 infection in the region,” according to a response from Health Minister Brad Hazard to Mayor Burwood.

But Faker said it was “a frustrating reaction because their own data simply disagreed with this statement.”

“We understand and recognize that geographic location is an issue, but we certainly disagree with this debate from the government,” he said. statement..

“Since the LA of Concern was declared on August 12, the number of cases of Covid daily and weekly has been consistently lower than those of these nasty unrestricted neighbors.

“What is clear from this letter is that the government is of the view that only higher vaccination rates will see relaxation of restrictions.

“In this respect, I would like to say that the reaction of our community was as good as the compliance with the restrictions imposed on us.”



South Australia Offers Pfizer for All Ages

South Australia will be the first state to offer Pfizer vaccination For all ages – From Monday, jabs will be offered to all residents over the age of 12.

Reservations began at 9am and 60,000 reservations were added to accommodate the expected surge in demand. Advertiser Report.

People over the age of 60 who previously only qualified for AstraZeneca can access Pfizer Jab only at the SA Health Clinic. People who have already taken AZ once will not be able to get Pfizer for the second dose.

The move to open the vaccine to everyone is crucial in overcoming vaccine hesitation, especially in the vulnerable age groups of the state.

Chief Health Officer Nicholas Parrier acknowledged the hesitation of the age group over 60 and reminded unvaccinated people that SA would consider lifting interstate border restrictions “in the near future.” ..

“We know that there is some hesitation in the community of people over the age of 60, and over 40 percent of people between the ages of 60 and 69 are fully vaccinated,” Spurrier told the treatise. rice field.

“But AstraZeneca is also an excellent and highly effective vaccine, so I would like to personally thank all of this age group who received AstraZeneca as soon as possible.

“Especially those who are not vaccinated in that age group remain vulnerable to Covid-19 and many are away, so at some point the border restrictions with other jurisdictions are lifted. I’m considering doing it. ”

“Concerns” Factors for 13 Covid Deaths

Doctors have expressed concern about NSW’s “home hospital” Covid treatment system after 13 people, including two announced on Friday, have died in the virus home since August 1.

Of the 162 Covid-related deaths, 1 in 12 occurred at home and 6 in the past week.

Specialists working in public systems The Daily Telegraph On anonymous terms, the patient could get worse rapidly with Covid, and the “home-based hospital” (which relies on a doctor to call the patient every day) couldn’t handle it, he said.

“We killed two people in Nepean, where a doctor spoke to them in the morning and the patient died suddenly that afternoon,” he said.

“I’m very worried because my home hospital is a conference call drug and I need to see the patient to get a complete picture of the patient. Many patients have them because they are afraid. They don’t admit they’re sick because they don’t want to come to the hospital, so death is very sudden and in the younger age group. ”

According to NSW Health, the role of this system is “to provide hospital-level patient-centric care that can be safely and effectively provided at home to keep patients away from the hospital.”

However, “many” doctors who were asked to attend the hospital with a home-based system “refused because they thought it was unsafe,” experts said. The Daily Telegraph..

“Nepean has about 800 patients managed in his home hospital, and as they get worse, they are slowly taken to the hospital,” he said.

“The problem with Covid is that the patient gets sick for about two weeks and then suddenly drops the bundle. With those who died young and suddenly, we have to wait for a coroner, but of the heart. Some people have health problems, such as problems. ”

Thousands of New South Wales residents end blockade

Thousands of residents in the New South Wales region have closed the blockade, not seeing a case of Covid-19 in 14 days.

Where Deputy Prime Minister John Barilaro previously described it as a “bittersweet day” for the state, the Mid North Coast, North Coast, Northwest, Albury, Riverina, Murambisie, and other “one of the regions’ New South Wales” People in the department considered it “low risk”. “Does not have to obey home orders.

Barillaro emphasized that these areas out of the blockage “will not return to their pre-blockage environment.”

“Hotels, cafes and restaurants have restrictions on capacity, such as 4 square meters rules, wearing masks and social distance. There are rules regarding certain activities that will not be resumed,” he said.

“Community sports are not yet allowed. Opportunity [is] To go back to retail, go back to work, and enjoy time with family and friends. It’s still a restricted environment. ”

