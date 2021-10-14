Health officials report 333 new COVID cases and 4 more virus-related deaths





< class=""> Doctors intubate coronavirus patients with COVID-19ICU.Reuters / Lucy Nicholson San Diego Public Health Authorities Reported 333 New case of COVID-19 Four new virus-related deaths occurred on Wednesday, killing a total of 362,618 and 4,141 in the county since the pandemic began. A total of 37 new deaths have been reported since the last report on October 6, with 27 men and 10 women dead between August 22 and October 10. Seven were over 80 years old, nine were in their 70s, eight were in their 60s, six were in their 50s, five were in their 40s, and two were in their thirties. Six who died were completely vaccinated and 31 were not fully vaccinated. Thirty-five have an underlying medical condition, one has no medical condition, and one has a medical history.



According to the latest state statistics, county hospitals still have 270 COVID patients, 85 of whom are in the intensive care unit, up from 78 the day before. There have been 263 COVID-19 hospitalizations in the last 30 days. 258 were not fully vaccinated and 5 were fully vaccinated. The overall case rate per 100,000 inhabitants of San Diego County is 15.4, 8.3 for fully vaccinated people, and 25.8 for fully unvaccinated San Diego. A total of 15,149 tests were reported to the county on Wednesday, with 2.2% of newly positive cases. A total of 21 new communities have been identified in the last 7 days. There are 11 cases in elementary school, 4 cases in day care / kindergarten / childcare, 2 cases in business, 2 cases in restaurants / bars, 1 case in government, and 1 case in government. Hotel / resort / spa settings. City News Service contributed to this report.















Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://timesofsandiego.com/health/2021/10/13/health-officials-report-333-new-covid-cases-4-more-virus-related-deaths/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

