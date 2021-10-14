Levels of sexually transmitted infections remained high throughout the pandemic, the Department of Health reports.





Big Apple restaurants, bars and nightclubs were largely closed last summer, but they still couldn’t stop the New Yorkers from being busy with each other. In five provinces, the incidence of sexually transmitted diseases had returned to pre-pandemic levels by July 2020. This was only a month after the state’s first blockade order was lifted and replaced by social distance rules that forced most other activities to the outside world. According to statistics released Wednesday by the Municipal Department of Health, the number of cases of chlamydia and syphilis that month was higher than the number posted in July 2019. The increase in syphilis was so significant that in 2020 there were more cases throughout the year than in 2019, despite the closure in the spring. By July 2020, the case rate was close to 2019 levels, and HIV and gonorrhea were also in fierce competition, DOH said. Full-year DOH data show that the total number of cases of chlamydia and gonorrhea softened in 2020 compared to 2019, but the analysis includes the month of blockade. Authorities were unable to pinpoint exactly when the sexually transmitted disease surge began. Or was the significant reduction in new cases in the spring of 2020 caused by a reduction in sexually transmitted infections during the pandemic or by New Yorkers who simply stopped testing? During the blockade of COVID-19 on April 2, 2020, the city of Times Square was empty. Robert Miller “We know that sexually transmitted infections continue throughout the COVID-19 public health emergency, but many New Yorkers didn’t ask for regular inspections last year,” said a health commissioner. Dr. Dave Chokshi said in a statement urging New Yorkers to start testing. Also. “STI can cause long-term harm. I encourage New Yorkers to talk to their healthcare providers about sexual health services,” he added. The Department of Health offers free and discounted tests and treatments at clinics in the city for teenagers and adult New Yorkers over the age of 12.Location and details are available at https://www1.nyc.gov/site/doh/services/sexual-health-clinics.page

..

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://nypost.com/2021/10/13/std-levels-remained-high-throughout-pandemic-reports-health-dept/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos