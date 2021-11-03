Health
Physicians developing blood tests that may detect more than 50 types of cancer – CBS New York
New York (CBSNewYork) — — cancer Experts say early detection and treatment are very important as they are expected to be the leading cause of death in the United States this year.
Dr. Max Gomez of CBS2 says doctors are currently developing tests that may detect more than 50 cancers with blood tests alone.
read more: New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy and Republican Jack Ciattarelli are too close to make a call
Dr. Julia Fagin died of her 40-year-old father from pancreatic cancer at the age of 13.
“My dad, he was a healthy person. He had no known risk factors for cancer,” she said.
Diagnosed in stage 3, he lived for only nine months.
“I strongly believe that everything that happens has a purpose,” Fagin said.
Fagin’s purpose was to join a team that develops blood tests called Garelli. She states that she can detect difficult, aggressive, and often fatal cancers such as pancreatic cancer, ovarian cancer, and esophageal cancer. More than 50 types can be detected in total.
“Early detection of cancer can dramatically improve patient outcomes,” says Feigin.
This works because when cells in our body die (both normal and cancer cells have a limited lifespan), they release DNA into the bloodstream.
It is important to identify differences in the DNA signatures of cancer cells compared to normal cells.
read more: The result ends with a major race on Long Island
Garelli, Fagin’s company, says it can be done simply by analyzing two blood tubes.
“We can find and sequence these small pieces of tumor-derived DNA in the blood, and based on the patterns we see, we can determine if there are cancer signals.” Feygin said. “We can predict with very high accuracy where this cancer signal comes from in the body.”
A study at the Mayo Clinic, which included 6,600 participants, returned 29 signals, after which cancer was diagnosed.
Another study found that the false positive rate was less than 1%.
But for now …
“It’s intended for use by individuals who are at high risk of cancer and at high risk. It’s as easy as age,” says Fagin.
According to the American Cancer Society, 71% of cancer deaths are due to types of cancer that do not have recommended screening tests.
“This really gives us an unprecedented opportunity to bend the curve of cancer mortality and save so many lives,” says Fagin.
The test requires a prescription, but it has not yet been fully approved by the Food and Drug Administration, so you will be responsible for the $ 1,000 cost.
Other news: Bobby Valentine concedes to Democrat Caroline Simmons in Stanford mayoral elections
If these findings are repeated in other laboratories, it can mean that cancer doctors look for the chalice, so-called liquid biopsy for early detection, can mean a significant reduction in cancer mortality. May mean.
..
Sources
2/ https://newyork.cbslocal.com/2021/11/02/galleri-cancer-screening-blood-test/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]