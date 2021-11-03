Physicians developing blood tests that may detect more than 50 types of cancer – CBS New York

New York (CBSNewYork) — — cancer Experts say early detection and treatment are very important as they are expected to be the leading cause of death in the United States this year.

Dr. Max Gomez of CBS2 says doctors are currently developing tests that may detect more than 50 cancers with blood tests alone.

Dr. Julia Fagin died of her 40-year-old father from pancreatic cancer at the age of 13.

“My dad, he was a healthy person. He had no known risk factors for cancer,” she said.

Diagnosed in stage 3, he lived for only nine months.

“I strongly believe that everything that happens has a purpose,” Fagin said.

Fagin’s purpose was to join a team that develops blood tests called Garelli. She states that she can detect difficult, aggressive, and often fatal cancers such as pancreatic cancer, ovarian cancer, and esophageal cancer. More than 50 types can be detected in total.

“Early detection of cancer can dramatically improve patient outcomes,” says Feigin.

This works because when cells in our body die (both normal and cancer cells have a limited lifespan), they release DNA into the bloodstream.

It is important to identify differences in the DNA signatures of cancer cells compared to normal cells.

Garelli, Fagin’s company, says it can be done simply by analyzing two blood tubes.

“We can find and sequence these small pieces of tumor-derived DNA in the blood, and based on the patterns we see, we can determine if there are cancer signals.” Feygin said. “We can predict with very high accuracy where this cancer signal comes from in the body.”

A study at the Mayo Clinic, which included 6,600 participants, returned 29 signals, after which cancer was diagnosed.

Another study found that the false positive rate was less than 1%.

But for now …

“It’s intended for use by individuals who are at high risk of cancer and at high risk. It’s as easy as age,” says Fagin.

According to the American Cancer Society, 71% of cancer deaths are due to types of cancer that do not have recommended screening tests.

“This really gives us an unprecedented opportunity to bend the curve of cancer mortality and save so many lives,” says Fagin.

The test requires a prescription, but it has not yet been fully approved by the Food and Drug Administration, so you will be responsible for the $ 1,000 cost.

If these findings are repeated in other laboratories, it can mean that cancer doctors look for the chalice, so-called liquid biopsy for early detection, can mean a significant reduction in cancer mortality. May mean.