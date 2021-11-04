Studies find that older HPV vaccines reduce the incidence of cervical cancer by up to 87%





The company logo of the pharmaceutical company GlaxoSmithKline will be seen at the Stevenage facility in the United Kingdom on October 26, 2020. REUTERS / Matthew Childs

November 3 (Reuters)-A young woman in her teens vaccinated against the human papillomavirus (HPV) at the old GlaxoSmithKline (GSK.L) A long-term study in the United Kingdom found that a product called Serverlix has an up to 87% lower risk of developing virus-related cervical cancer. When vaccinated women are in their twenties, women who receive a series of injections between the ages of 12 and 13 have a higher incidence of cervical cancer than unvaccinated women who have been screened for malignancy. Was 87% lower. Cancer rates were 62% lower when injected between the ages of 14 and 16 and 34% lower in women who were vaccinated between the ages of 16 and 18, researchers say. Reported to a medical journal. When shots were given at ages 12 and 13, the rate of precancerous status was reduced by 97%, the study also found. The findings “should greatly reassure those who are still hesitant about the benefits of HPV vaccination,” the researchers said. The study, funded by Cancer Research UK, began in January 2006 on women screened for cervical cancer between the ages of 20 and 64, including women who received the Cervarix vaccine after it became available in 2008. I checked the registration data up to June 2019. Data show that in almost 13 years, about 28,000 diagnoses of cervical cancer and 300,000 diagnoses of precancerous cervical intraepithelial neoplasia (CIN3) have been recorded in the United Kingdom. Vaccinated young women had about 450 fewer cases of cervical cancer and 17,200 fewer cases of CIN3 than expected for unvaccinated women of the same age. “We hope that these new results will drive the spread, as the success of the vaccination program depends not only on the effectiveness of the vaccine, but also on the proportion of the vaccinated population,” said the UK Health and Security Agency. Co-author Kate Soldan said. Developed by GSK, Cervarix protects against two types of HPV that cause about 70% to 80% of all cervical cancers. Since September 2012, Merck & Co’s (MRK.N) Gardasil, a 4-valent vaccine that protects against four types of HPV associated with cervical and head and neck cancer, is being used in the United Kingdom instead of Cervarix. GSK also stopped selling Cervarix in the United States due to low demand as Gardasil dominates the world’s most profitable market. Cervical cancer is rare in young women. A complete assessment of the effects of the vaccine requires follow-up as women grow older. Report by Pushkala Aripaka in Bangalore.Edited by Nancy Rapid and Bill Berklot Our criteria: Thomson Reuters trusts the principles.

..

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.reuters.com/business/healthcare-pharmaceuticals/older-hpv-vaccine-cuts-cervical-cancer-rate-up-87-study-finds-2021-11-03/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos