Northern Territory records first case of community infection, Catherine in blockade





“For now, this broke doesn’t know how he caught COVID, and we don’t even know,” Gunner said. Catherine residents, including Tindal residents, must stay home for five reasons. Medical care including COVID-19 testing or vaccination. For essential goods and services; for essential work that cannot be done at home; exercise with one other person or his family for one hour a day, within 5 km of home. Or for care and support needs. Masks are a must when people leave the house. Gunner said the blockade, which applies to vaccinated and unvaccinated people, was because authorities were unaware of the source of the infection. The man also worked “a whole day” while infected with Tindal, and the vaccination rate for Catherine is less than 80 percent. Greater Darwin, including Palmerston and rural areas, will be in a “lockout” state for 72 hours, but lockdowns will not be ruled out if circumstances change. Under “lockout”, fully vaccinated people can go to work, go shopping, and visit the homes of other fully vaccinated people, but masks are a must. Unvaccinated people in the Greater Darwin area are blocked and can only leave home for one of five reasons. You will also need to stay in the area for the next 3 days.

Dr. Charles Pain of NT Health said he was “not ready yet” and needed action. “Our vaccination rate is very good, but not enough yet,” he said. “Now here is our nightmare. We were expecting it and knew it was coming.” According to the latest federal statistics, territories are vaccinated against two doses, 77.8% and 64.7% of the population aged 16 and over. Five exposure sites were identified at any time on Friday, October 29, including the Monsoon Night Club in Darwin. Gunner said it was a “clear possibility” that the man caught the virus here and that further updates will be provided on Friday.

