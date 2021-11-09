Health
Ideal for the heart between 10 pm and 11 pm bedtime
- Researchers say that falling asleep between 10 pm and 11 pm is the best time for heart health.
- They say that optimal bedtime fits well with circadian rhythms and exposure to sunlight.
- According to experts, having a consistent bedtime routine, exercising and eating at the right time will help you fall asleep at a healthy time.
For many, bedtime is whenever they can fall asleep.
But researchers say there is actually an ideal time to hide and crawl for your heart health.
According to new study From the UK, if you want to protect your heart, go to bed between 10 pm and 11 pm.
“Our study shows that the best time to sleep is at a particular point in the body’s 24-hour cycle, and deviations can be harmful to your health,” he said. Dr. David Plans, Research author and senior lecturer in organizational neuroscience at the University of Exeter, Press Statement. “The most dangerous time was after midnight, because the morning light could make it less likely that your body clock would be reset.”
“The body has a 24-hour internal clock called the circadian rhythm, which helps regulate physical and mental functions,” Plan explained. “Our study cannot conclude a causal relationship, but the results suggest that early or late bedtime is likely to disrupt the body clock and adversely affect cardiovascular health. . “
“Studies show that people with poor sleepers have a shorter lifespan for some reason,” he added. Dr. Thomas Kilkenny, Director of Sleep Medicine, Staten Island University Hospital, New York.
“This report goes one step further to indicate when to fall asleep and can contribute to cardiovascular health, showing that too early or too late can exacerbate cardiovascular risk.”
The study enrolled more than 88,000 people aged 43-79 who agreed to use accelerometers to collect data on 7-day bedtime and wake-up time.
Participants also completed demographics, lifestyle, health, and physical assessments.
The researchers then followed the research group for 5.7 years for the diagnosis of cardiovascular diseases such as heart attack, heart failure, chronic ischemic heart disease, stroke, and transient ischemic attack.
Researchers said that 3 percent of the subjects studied later developed cardiovascular disease. The incidence was highest in patients who slept after midnight and lowest in patients who fell asleep between 10 pm and 10:59 pm.
Compared to this golden hour sleep onset, there were the following:
- 25% higher risk of cardiovascular disease in people who fall asleep after midnight
- People who start sleeping between 11:00 pm and 11:59 pm have a 12% increased risk of cardiovascular disease
- Increased risk of cardiovascular disease in people who fell asleep before 10 pm by 24%
Researchers found that the association between sleep onset and cardiovascular risk was higher among women.
“There may be gender differences in how the endocrine system responds to circadian rhythm disturbances,” Plans said. “Alternatively, the older age of study participants may be a confounding factor, as women’s cardiovascular risk increases after menopause.”
Many studies have shown that sleep deprivation is a risk factor for cardiovascular disease.
For those who sleep less than 7 hours each night
Researchers rarely try to identify the perfect bedtime for heart health.
“If our findings are confirmed in other studies, sleep timing and basic sleep hygiene could be low-cost public health goals to reduce the risk of heart disease,” Plans said. Says.
“There is increasing evidence that when we sleep, in addition to how we sleep, it may also be an important factor contributing to cardiovascular health.” Dr. Harley GreenbergNorthwell Health’s head of lung, critical care and sleep medicine at New Hyde Park, New York, told Healthline.
“Importantly, if our sleep schedule is regularly” out of sync “with the circadian rhythm, it can have adverse health effects. That is, when you have a busy schedule and you sleep at times other than the optimal sleep time determined by your body clock, “Greenberg continues.
However, Greenberg said the ideal 10 pm to 11 pm sleep time frame identified in the study does not apply to everyone. Further research is needed.
“The optimal timing of circadian sleep can vary depending on some people, especially those who are” morning hibari “or” stay up late, “” Greenberg said.
The CDC recommends several steps to get enough sleep, such as:
- Stick to a regular sleep schedule
- Go to bed at the same time every night and wake up at the same time every morning, including weekends
- Get plenty of natural light, especially early in the day (a walk in the morning or lunch may help).
- I have enough physical activity during the day, but I haven’t exercised within a few hours after bedtime
- Avoid artificial light, especially within a few hours after bedtime (try using a blue light filter on your computer or smartphone).
- Do not eat or drink within hours of bedtime, and avoid fat- and sugar-rich alcohol and foods
- Keep your bedroom cool, dark and quiet
“The best way to reach our sleep goals is to have a specific time for sleep and to maintain a strict schedule,” said Kilkenny.
“Often we tend to go to sleep as much as we can, allowing work and social schedules to interfere with good sleep timing. Sleep is three things we humans must do to survive. Eat, drink, and sleep. Everything else is almost selective, “he added.
