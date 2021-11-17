Health
After comparing 17.5 million strategies, researchers validate recommendations for CDC vaccine deployment • News Services • Iowa State University
Ames, Iowa — A year ago, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention faced major problems as the number of cases of COVID-19 surged and the supply of newly developed vaccines was limited. Are you a student living in a college dormitory or a person with chronic kidney disease? Grandma or teacher? In addition to the goal of reducing overall infection and mortality, the CDC aimed to prevent hospitals from being overwhelmed and to ensure equitable access to the COVID-19 vaccine.
Researchers at Iowa State University were part of a team that evaluated the 17.5 million strategies that the CDC might have recommended to states, territories, tribes, and local governments for the deployment of the COVID-19 vaccine last winter.so Newly published paperResearchers generally validate the CDC’s final recommendations, but the mathematical model developed by the team also highlights some minor improvements. This work may help inform the design of future vaccination strategies in the United States and abroad.
The CDC recommended four staggered priority groups for the COVID-19 vaccine.
- Phase 1a It included medical personnel and residents of long-term care facilities.
- Phase 1b Includes the forefront of non-health care Key worker (Examples: police officers, firefighters, childcare workers) and people over the age of 75.
- Phase 1c Other essential workers (bus drivers, bank tellers, etc.), 16-64 years old Increased risk of severe COVID-19 disease And 65-74 years old.
- Phase 2 Includes 16-64 years without high-risk conditions or comorbidities.
“The CDC strategy worked very well, especially in preventing deaths across age groups, when compared to all other possible strategies,” said Klaus Kadelka, an assistant professor of mathematics and corresponding author. Says. Papers published in PLOS ONE.. “Our study shows that the high priority of CDC’s front-line key workers, the elderly, and those with underlying health factors is the death of COVID-19, while reducing the overall number of cases. It was a very effective strategy to control the rate. “
To evaluate the CDC’s recommendations, Kadelka and the research team developed a mathematical model that incorporates four staggered phases of the institution for vaccine deployment and 17 subpopulations based on factors such as age, living conditions, and occupation. I built it. Individuals are “prone to virus infection”, “fully vaccinated”, “currently infected”, “infected but without symptoms of COVID-19”, “recovered”, etc. 20 It was classified into one of the categories of. Researchers also incorporated some key features of the COVID-19 pandemic, including vaccine hesitation, social distance levels based on the current number of cases in the United States, and different infection rates for different viral variants. ..
“I ran the model 17.5 million times. ISU supercomputer, And for each run, we recorded several outcome indicators and finally compared them: predicted mortality, predicted number of cases, etc. “Kadelka said.
When the child was vaccinated outside of the final stages of vaccine deployment, the model results were not always optimal. Researchers said the CDC recommendation could have been optimal if more individuals with known COVID-19 risk factors were prioritized over people in a cohort without health risks. .. However, the benefits are modest (that is, less than 1% deaths and years of death, 4% fewer cases and infections), and Kadelka says the model does not consider potential logistics challenges. Said.
“We don’t know enough about the situation in nursing homes to see how easy it is to distinguish which residents have greater risk factors that are at the forefront of the vaccination line. This can be done with a mathematical model, but it can be difficult in practice, “added Kadelka.
One of the reasons this model is unique, according to Kadelka, is that it takes into account the extent to which the vaccine prevents someone from getting infected, developing symptoms, or transmitting the virus. All of these can change over time and in some cases. Specific vaccine. Researchers have shown that ideal vaccination strategies are sensitive to these parameters, but these are still largely unknown.
Md Rafiul Islam, a postdoctoral fellow in Kadelka’s group and lead author of the paper, said mathematical models could help design current and future vaccination strategies.
“Our model helps identify the optimal vaccine allocation strategy and can be easily extended to answer questions related to booster allocation in the face of weakened immunity and increased viral variability. “Islam says.
Kadelka said: What are the consequences when a decision is made regarding who was first vaccinated? “
Vaccine strategy development is complex and there are always trade-offs between conflicting goals, such as minimizing mortality and incidence. However, Kadelka believes that mathematical models such as those created by him and his colleagues help ensure that life-saving vaccines have the greatest impact.
Sources
2/ https://www.news.iastate.edu/news/2021/11/17/cdc-recommendation
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]