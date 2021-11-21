Health
MIT researchers discover possible new ways to fight tumors
Under the right circumstances, the body T cells It can detect and destroy cancer cells. However, in most cancer patients, T cells are disarmed when they enter the environment surrounding the tumor.
Scientists are now trying to find ways to help treat patients by jump-starting these matte T cells. Much of the research in this area, known as cancer immunotherapy, focuses on finding ways to directly stimulate these T cells. Researchers at MIT have discovered new ways to indirectly activate these T cells by mobilizing a population of helper immune cells called dendritic cells.
In a new study, researchers identified a specific subset of dendritic cells that had their own way of activating T cells. These dendritic cells can hide in tumor proteins and impersonate cancer cells to provoke a strong T-cell response.
We knew that dendritic cells were very important for the antitumor immune response, but we did not know what really constitutes the optimal dendritic cell response to the tumor. “
Stefani Spranger, Howard S., Linda B. Stern, Professor of Career Development, Member of MIT’s Koch Institute for Integrative Cancer Research
The results suggest that finding a way to stimulate a particular population of dendritic cells may help increase the effectiveness of cancer immunotherapy, she says. In mouse studies, researchers stimulated these dendritic cells, melanoma And colon tumors.
Spranger is the lead author of this study and is published in the journal today. Immunity.. The lead author of this paper is Ellen Duong, a graduate student at MIT.
Natural regression
When a tumor begins to form, it produces a cancerous protein that T cells recognize as a foreign body. This may allow the tumor to be eliminated before the T cells become very large. In other cases, the tumor can secrete chemical signals that inactivate T cells, allowing the tumor to continue to grow unsuppressed.
Dendritic cells are known to help activate T cells that fight tumors, but there are many different subtypes of dendritic cells, and their individual role in T cell activation is complete. Not characterized. In this study, the MIT team wanted to investigate what types of dendritic cells were involved in the T cell response to successfully eliminate tumors.
To do so, they discovered a tumor cell line from certain muscle tumors that has been shown to spontaneously regress in mice. Such cell lines are difficult to find, as researchers usually do not maintain them if they are unable to form tumors, says Spranger.
They studied mice and compared the tumors produced by their degenerative cell lines to the types of colon cancer that form tumors that grow after being transplanted into the body. Researchers have found that T cell responses are quickly exhausted in ongoing tumors and that T cells continue to function in regressive tumors.
Next, the researchers analyzed the dendritic cell populations present in each of these tumors. One of the main functions of dendritic cells is to take up debris from dying cells, such as cancer cells and cells infected with pathogens, and present protein fragments to T cells to warn of infections and tumors.
The most well-known type of dendritic cell required for anti-tumor immunity is DC1 cell, which interacts with T cells that can eliminate cancer cells. However, researchers have found that DC1 cells are not required for tumor regression. Instead, a previously unknown activation state of DC2 cells, a different type of dendritic cell that promotes T cell activation in regressing tumors using single-cell RNA sequencing technology. Has been identified.
Instead of ingesting cell debris, the MIT team discovered that these dendritic cells swipe a protein called the MHC complex from tumor cells and display them on their own surface. When T cells encounter these dendritic cells disguised as tumor cells, they are strongly activated and begin to kill the tumor cells.
This special population of dendritic cells appears to be activated by type 1 interferon, a signaling molecule normally produced by cells in response to viral infections. Researchers have found small populations of these dendritic cells in advanced colon and melanoma tumors, but they have not been properly activated. However, when those tumors were treated with interferon, the dendritic cells began to stimulate T cells to attack the tumor cells.
Target therapy
Although some types of interferon have been used to help treat cancer, systemic administration can cause widespread side effects. The results of this study suggest that it may be beneficial to deliver interferon to tumor cells in a very targeted manner, or to use drugs that induce tumor cells to produce type I interferon. Suggests.
Researchers are currently planning to investigate how much type I interferon is needed to generate a strong T cell response. Most tumor cells produce small amounts of type I interferon, but not enough to activate the dendritic cell population that activates T cells. On the other hand, too much interferon can cause cell toxicity.
“Our immune system is wired to react very dramatically to the subtle differences in type I interferon, which is interesting from an immunological point of view,” says Spranger.
This study was funded by the Koch Institute Support (Core) Grant from the National Cancer Institute, the National Health Institute Pre-Phase Training Grant, the David H. Koch Graduate Fellowship, and the Pew Steward Fellowship. ..
sauce:
Journal reference:
Duong, E. , et al. (2021) Type I interferon activates MHC class I-covered CD11b + conventional dendritic cells to promote protective antitumor CD8 + T cell immunity. Immunity. doi.org/10.1016/j.immuni.2021.10.020..
..
Sources
2/ https://www.news-medical.net/news/20211121/MIT-researchers-uncover-a-possible-new-way-to-combat-tumors.aspx
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]