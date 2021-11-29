Health
What are the symptoms of seasonal affective disorder (SAD)?
November 29, 2021
When another winter comes, like clockwork, the days get shorter, darker and colder.
Many people enjoy the changing seasons and look forward to Christmas, but it can be frightening to others.
Seasonal Affective Disorder (SAD) -also known as “winter sadness” -is a form of depression that goes in and out of the pattern. According to NHS statistics, 1 in 15 people in the UK experience this, usually somewhere between September and April.
But why does this happen to so many people each year?
“This usually happens when the watch comes back. One of the main factors developing SAD is low exposure to sunlight, which is good for us,” Wellbeing Norfolk & Waveney said. Karen Linnce, Deputy Clinical Leader of the, explains.
According to the NHS, lack of sunlight can cause a part of the brain called the hypothalamus to malfunction.
It is thought to affect the production of melatonin, a hormone that induces drowsiness, and serotonin, a hormone that plays a central role in mood, appetite, and sleep.
People with SAD may find that their body produces higher than normal levels of melatonin and that levels of serotonin associated with depression and depression are low.
Lack of sunlight can also affect the body clock, also known as circadian rhythm. Your body uses sunlight to time various important functions, such as when you wake up. Therefore, reduced light levels during the winter can disrupt the body clock and lead to SAD.
But what exactly are the symptoms of seasonal affective disorder?
“In essence, it’s a symptom of depression,” explains Karen.
“You can expect to feel more fatigue and lethargy, and you may also notice that your diet changes, thereby you eat more food and especially carbohydrates. And often weep, lack energy and motivation, and have difficulty concentrating. ”
Other common symptoms include feeling nervousness. Hopelessness, guilt and worthlessness, stress and anxiety, decreased libido.
“When we’re depressed, our way of thinking changes. We’re more likely to feel sick about ourselves, resulting in less self-confidence and going out and having fun. This leads to a vicious circle, but people suffering from SAD experience these feelings only at certain times of the year. ”
But don’t despair, as there are many treatments and procedures that can help alleviate the symptoms of SAD.
“Get as much sunlight as possible at this time of the year. Even if it’s cloudy and you need an umbrella, at least it’s in the sun so go for a walk at lunchtime. Studies show that you go for a walk every day. Those who did were much better off than those who weren’t. ”
Karen also suggests making your home as bright and airy as possible during the fall / winter season, as your surroundings can have a significant impact on your mood and well-being.
“Many of us are still working from home, so put your desk near the window and try to open it as much as possible.
“Furthermore, diet plays an important role not only in our physical health, but also in our mental health,” she adds.
“Reduce alcohol intake and replace processed foods with fresh foods. Think of proteins, fruits and vegetables.”
However, if you find these lifestyle changes to be useless, the next best thing to do is to visit your doctor for further help and advice.
“Getting a diagnosis of SAD can be very difficult, because you need to look at patterns over a period of years, but for any depression, speaking therapy is a great starting point. CBT-based therapies are recommended by the National Institute for Health and Care Technology (NICE), which understands and modifies these vicious circles and helps best manage the symptoms of depression in winter. Because. ”
Phototherapy may also relieve your symptoms in the short term. Some studies have shown that a lightbox, also known as a SAD lamp, can significantly improve a person’s mood, especially when used for about 30 minutes to an hour each morning.
It does this by producing bright light that safely stimulates the sunlight we miss in the dark moon.
In more severe cases, antidepressants such as selective serotonin reuptake inhibitors (SSRIs) may be prescribed.
“It’s not uncommon to feel depressed at this time of the year, especially during a pandemic. We all tend to change our mood in the winter and feel better in the summer. Take care of yourself. It’s important to adapt to these changes by making small changes. If you’re worried, you’ll need to contact your doctor for help. ”
For more information on seasonal affective disorder and other depression, please visit wellbeingnands.co.uk.
