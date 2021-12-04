Oregon Coronavirus: Increasing Cases as State Reports 1,352 New Infections, 16 Deaths

Oregon Health Authority Announces 1,352 New People coronavirus Friday’s case is associated with 16 deaths COVID-19 (new coronavirus infection)..

The number of cases is Most infected Reported from October 28th to 1st, it reflects the number of mountaineering incidents for 4 consecutive days.

It is premature to determine if an increase in the number of cases means a surge in work after Thanksgiving.

As a precautionary measure, the increase in the number of cases may be the result of people being tested before and after vacation, said Peter Graven, COVID-19 analyst at Oregon Health & Science University. Such tests detect true infections, but are less likely to be serious.

By the end of next week, the big picture should be clear. A true increase in infectious diseases should promote an increase in hospitalizations, which should occur by the end of next week for people who get sick during the holidays, Graven said.

The decrease in cases during Thanksgiving week reflects a decrease in tests and reports, Dr. Dean Sidelinger, an epidemiologist at the Oregon Department of Health, said in a statement.

“If Thanksgiving-related infections increase, we expect to see those cases in the reported numbers next week,” says Sidelinger.

There is certainly a risk that people will spread COVID-19 to each other during the holidays. Graven by COVID-19 pandemic prediction Release ThursdayDuring Thanksgiving Week, Oregon citizens reported that they spent much more time indoors socializing than the previous week, preparing for potential exposure.

“People spent more time indoors with people,” Graven said. “It certainly creates an environment where we can have more transmissions.”

However, although it seems unlikely that the increase in incidents after Thanksgiving will turn into a surge, Graven said. For one thing, so many people have been vaccinated or sick with COVID-19, so far fewer people are infected with the virus than they were just a few months before the delta surge. Mr. Graben said.

Second, Thanksgiving exposure can result in a “one-off shock to the system” from cases contracted during the holidays.

“By itself, there is no spike,” Graven said.

Oregon currently has an average of about 850 cases per day in the past week, well below its peak of over 2,300 in early September.

If there are new cases by county: Baker (3), Benton (21), Clackamas (95), Clatsop (7), Columbia (21), Coos (40), Crook (45), Curry (8), Deschutes (74), Douglas (45), Grant (6), Harney (8), Hood River (14), Jackson (63), Jefferson (19), Josephine (35), Clatsop (22), Lane (181), Lincoln (16), Lynn (92) , Malheur (2), Marion (105), Multnomah (150), Polk (55), Sherman (2), Tillamook (4), Umatilla (3), Union (12), Wallowa (1), Wasco (9) , Washington (159) and Yamhill (35).

Who died: The 5,228th Oregon-related death associated with the coronavirus was a 82-year-old female in Multnomah County who was positive on October 1 and died at home on October 10.

The 5,229th death was a 69-year-old Lane County man who died on October 12 at the PeaceHealth Sacred Heart Medical Center in Riverbend, which tested positive on October 12.

The 5,230th death in Oregon was a 45-year-old woman in Washington County who was positive on October 2 and died on October 4 at the Providence St. Vincent Medical Center.

The 5,231th death was an 88-year-old Washington County woman who died on October 19 at the Samaritan Lebanon Community Hospital, which tested positive on October 3.

The 5,232th death in Oregon was a 72-year-old Josephine County woman who was positive on September 2 and died on October 25 at the Asante Rogue Regional Medical Center.

The 5,233th death was a 75-year-old Washington County man who was positive on September 5 and died at the Portland VA Medical Center on October 26.

The 5,234th death in Oregon was a 61-year-old man in Multnomah County who was positive on September 21 and died on October 15 at the Legacy Good Samaritan Medical Center.

The 5,235th death was a 85-year-old Crook County man who died at home on October 27, with a positive test on November 2.

The 5,236th death in Oregon is a 66-year-old Union County man who died at home on November 30, tested positive on November 30.

The 5,237th death was a 96-year-old Umatilla County woman who died at home on November 21, tested positive on November 3. She had no fundamental condition.

The 5,238th death in Oregon was a 79-year-old woman in Multnomah County who tested positive on 22 November and died on 22 November at Adventist Health Portland.

The 5,239th death was a 75-year-old Linn County female who was positive on November 23 and died at Samaritan Lebanon Community Hospital on December 1.

The 5,240th death in Oregon was a 77-year-old Jackson County female who was positive on 22 November and died on 1 December at the Providence Medford Medical Center.

The 5,241th death was a 71-year-old Grant County man who died at home on November 28, with a positive test on November 25.

The 5,242th dead in Oregon is a 58-year-old Coos County female who died at home on December 2.

Unless otherwise noted, all had an underlying medical condition, or the state was ascertaining if they were.

hospitalization: 397 people with confirmed cases of COVID-19 were hospitalized, an increase of 13 from Thursday. This includes 94 people in the intensive care unit, an increase of 4 from Thursday.

vaccination: Since Thursday, 3,187 people have been reported to have been newly vaccinated.

Since it started: Oregon reported 394,569 confirmed or estimated infectious diseases and 5,243 deaths, among the lowest per capita numbers in the country.To date, state Reported 6,159,265 vaccinations were given, with 2,673,871 people fully vaccinated and 284,475 partially vaccinated.

