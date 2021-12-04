Omicron COVID-19 mutant reported in Pennsylvania





Health officials reported the first confirmed case of the Omicron variant in Pennsylvania on Friday. A man in his thirties from Philadelphia. The Philadelphia Public Health Service announced this case in a news release. Other details, such as whether the man was vaccinated against COVID-19 and whether he was traveling, were not immediately known. Health officials said contact tracing was underway. The Department of Health said the arrival of the variant in Philadelphia was “not unexpected” and that residents needed to “seriously review” their plans for indoor holiday gatherings. We must be vigilant in taking steps to protect ourselves and those around us. ” “We know this news is especially disappointing when we enter the holiday season, but we can get over this together.” He was vaccinated by the inhabitants in public. Encouraged to take additional precautions. As some health officials suspect, it includes whether it is more contagious, whether the vaccine can be blocked, and whether it makes people as sick as the original strain. The words of the Omicron case in Minnesota and New York Philadelphia came when Pennsylvania reported a sharp increase in COVID-19 infection and hospitalization. Pennsylvania reported 10,127 new COVID-19 infections on Friday-1 For the first time since early month, daily cases exceeded 10,000-more than a third increase from mid-November. (Copyright2021 The Associated Press. Allrights reserved. This article may not be published, broa COVID-19 Cases in Pennsylvania: Click here to follow the curve of coronavirus cases in Pennsylvania: Total Cases, 1 Check for new cases per day and COVID-19-related deaths. Number of Vaccinated Pennsylvania Number of Vaccinated Americans

