In presence of Sunetra Pawar, PM Modi hits Sharad Pawar at Pune rally and calls him a dissatisfied mind





Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday launched a veiled attack on NCP founder Sharad Pawar, calling him a “dissatisfied spirit” and blaming him for political instability in Maharashtra. Interestingly, PM Modi made these remarks at a rally in Pune in the presence of Sunetra Pawar, who is contesting the Baramati Lok Sabha seat, against NCP's Supriya Sule, Sharad Pawar's daughter. Sunetra Pawar is the wife of Ajit Pawar, the nephew of Sharad Pawar. Addressing the gathering, PM Modi said, “The spirit of dissatisfaction that prevailed in Maharashtra led to instability 45 years ago and now the work of destabilizing the country is being done by this person. In 1978, Sharad Pawar broke ranks with the Congress (U), the breakaway faction of the Indira Gandhi-led Congress, and formed a government with the support of the Janata Party. In doing so, Sharad Pawar became the youngest chief minister of Maharashtra, at 38 years old. Sharpening his attack on Sharad Pawar, PM Modi said, “Forty-five years ago, a great leader started this game for his ambition. Since then, Maharashtra has been embroiled in a period of instability, after which many chief ministers were unable to complete their terms. mandate.” “There are wandering souls. Those whose desires are not fulfilled, their souls continue to wander. If their own work is not done, they start spoiling the work of others,” he said . The prime minister also accused Sharad Pawar, without naming him, of trying to destabilize the BJP-Shiv Sena government in 1995. “This spirit not only destabilizes opponents, but it can do anything. This soul does the same in his party. It does the same in the family. Even when the BJP-Shiv Sena government came to power in Maharashtra in 1995, this spirit was working to destabilize the government,” he said. Speaking on the political scenario in the state in 2019, when the Shiv Sena broke its power-sharing alliance with the BJP, PM Modi said the people's mandate “has been insulted”. “The mandate has been so insulted that the people of Maharashtra know it very well. But today this spirit is playing the game of creating instability not only in Maharashtra but also in the country,” he said. affirmed. The Prime Minister made the comments at a rally organized in support of four NDA candidates from Baramati, Pune, Maval and Shirur. While Sunetra Pawar is fighting from Baramati on an NCP ticket, Murlidhar Mohol is the BJP candidate from Pune. Shrirang Barne of Shiv Sena is the candidate from Maval and Shivaji Adhalrao, also of Shiv Sena, is trying his luck from Shirur. Voting in Baramati will be held on May 7 while that in Maval, Pune and Shirur will be held on May 13. The results are expected to be announced on June 4. Published by: Prateek Chakraborty Published on: April 30, 2024 To agree

