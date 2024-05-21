Lunsford-Shenkman and Yesavage named Golden Spikes Award semifinalists





CARY, NC Junior RHPs from East Carolina Wyatt Lunsford-Shenkman And Trey Yesavage have been selected as semifinalists for the 2024 Golden Spikes Award according to an announcement from USA Baseball Monday afternoon. Since 1978, USA Baseball has honored the nation's top amateur baseball player with the Golden Spikes Award. The award, presented annually on ESPN, goes to the amateur baseball player who demonstrates exceptional athleticism and exemplary sportsmanship. Twenty different schools are represented in this year's semifinalist group, including five programs that placed two players each: East Carolina, Florida State, Tennessee, Texas A&M and Wake Forest. Eight athletes made the list following the announcement of the Midseason Watch List in April. Lunsford-Shenkman and Yesavage are the fourth and fifth ECU players to win the Golden Spikes Award semifinalist and the first since Connor Norby and Gavin Williams were shortlisted in 2021. Corey Kemp was also named a semifinalist in 2008. Lunsford-Shenkman, named to the All-AAC First Team Monday, has a 1.20 earned run average with 77 strikeouts against 17 walks in 45.0 innings of work. Opposing batters are hitting just .218 against him, while he has recorded at least five strikeouts in seven appearances, including a career-high eight in four scoreless innings against Charlotte on April 13. Lunsford-Shenkman leads the way in saves (five) and is second in strikeouts. Yesavage was unanimously voted AAC Pitcher of the Year on Monday, also earning a spot on the All-AAC First Team. The junior is third in the country in wins (11) and fourth in strikeouts (139), fifth in earned run average (2.09), sixth in strikeouts per nine innings (14.55) and fewest hits allowed per nine innings (5.02) and ninth in WHIP (0.88). Yesavage is the AAC's fastest in ERA, with adversity average (.162), strikeouts and wins. He is just seven strikeouts away from setting the program single-season record. LSU's Dylan Crews is the most recent winner of the Golden Spikes Award, earning the prestigious honor after helping the Tigers to a College World Series title in 2023. He joins an elite group of recent winners including Ivan Melendez (2022), Kevin Kopps (2021), Adley Rutschman (2019), Andrew Vaughn (2018), Brendan McKay (2017), Kyle Lewis (2016), Andrew Benintendi (2015), AJ Reed (2014), Kris Bryant (2013), Mike Zunino (2012), Trevor Bauer (2011), Bryce Harper (2010), Stephen Strasburg (2009), Buster Posey (2008) and David Price (2007) ). Fan voting will again play a role in the Golden Spikes Award in 2024. Baseball fans can vote for their favorite players at GoldenSpikesAward.com, beginning today with the naming of the semifinalists. USA Baseball will announce the finalists for the award on June 5, and fan voting will reopen at GoldenSpikesAward.com before closing on June 21. Semifinalists of the 2024 Golden Spikes Award Jamie Arnold; LHP; State of Florida; ACC

Travis Bazzana; INF; State of Oregon; Pac 12

Brooks Bryan; C; Troy; Sun belt

Blake Burke; 1B; Tennessee; SEC

Chase burns; RHP; Wake-forest; ACC

Drew Burress; BY; Georgia Tech; ACC

Jac Caglianon; LHP/1B; Florida; SEC

Charlie Condon; 1B/OF; Georgia; SEC

Lawson Harrill; BY; Campbell; CAA

Lucas Holman; RHP; LSU; SEC

Vance Honeycutt; BY; U.N.C.; ACC

Walker Janek; C; Sam Houston; C-USA

Ryan Johnson; RHP; Dallas Baptist; C-USA

Dakota Jordan; BY; state of Mississippi; SEC

Josh Kuroda-Grauer; INF; Rutgers; Big Ten

Nick Kurtz; 1B; Wake-forest; ACC

Jace LaViolette; BY; Texas A&M; SEC

Wyatt Lunsford-Shenkman ; RHP; ECU; AAC Braden Montgomery; OF/RHP; Texas A&M; SEC

Christian Moore; INF; Tennessee; SEC

Hagen Smit; LHP; Arkansas; SEC

James Tibbs III; OR/1B; State of Florida; ACC

Payton Tolle; LHP/INF; TCU; Big 12

Blake Wright; INF; Clemson; ACC

Trey Yesavage ; RHP; ECU; AAC

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://ecupirates.com/news/2024/5/20/baseball-lunsford-shenkman-and-yesavage-named-golden-spikes-award-semifinalists.aspx The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos