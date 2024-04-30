Men's tennis draws No. 12 Harvard in NCAA first-round clash





BOSTON After capturing its first Patriot League tournament title this weekend, the Boston University men's tennis team made a short trip to face No. 12 national seed and Ivy League champion Harvard in an NCAA first-round matchup on Friday (3 May). The doubles match starts at 2 p.m Led by 10th-year head coach Dejan Stankovic , the Terriers (21-7) rallied for a thrilling 4-3 victory over Navy on Sunday to capture the program's seventh overall conference trophy and first since winning America East in 1996. This Friday, the be BU's first-ever NCAA team appearance, as automatic bids were not handed out to conference champions until 1999. BU Hall of Fame and 1984 ATP Tour Rookie of the Year Bob Green ('82) represented the Terriers in the 1982 NCAA singles bracket. BU will make its second visit this spring to a Harvard squad (20-6) that is currently ranked 13th in the latest ITA poll and captured its third straight Ivy League title on April 21 with a 4-3 victory over the then No. . 27 Princeton. The Crimson have 11 wins this spring against Top-75 opponents, including then-No. 8 Columbia (4-2) and No. 13 Duke (4-3). Harvard is a perfect 13-0 at home after posting a 7-0 victory over BU on Feb. 29 at the indoor Murr Center. The winner of the first round will advance to Saturday's (May 4) second round against Summit League champion Denver (23-0) or Big 10 representative Michigan State (22-6), with the outdoor Beren Tennis Center hosting functions. place. The Pioneers and Spartans will face off first at 11 a.m The Crimson are the only program among the four contenders to make the NCAAs last season and advance to the Sweet 16 with 4-0 wins over Siena and Arizona State. One free videostream together with live statistics is provided by host Crimson so fans can follow the action.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://goterriers.com/news/2024/4/29/mens-tennis-draws-no-12-harvard-in-ncaa-first-round-clash.aspx The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos