Comedian and actor Dane Cook will perform at Mershon Auditorium on October 25





Comedian-actor Dane Cook, known for his long-form stories and outrageous (and sometimes dark and vulgar) observational humor, includes an Oct. 25 stop at Mershon Auditorium when he hits the road for his “Fresh New Flavor Tour” this summer. . Pre-sale tickets will be available Thursday at 10 a.m. with the code “SOUNDCHECK,” and general sales begin at 10 a.m. Friday at ticketmaster.com. The show is reserved for ages 16 and over. Cook's humor is not for all tastes, and he has been criticized by a number of other comedians and critics, including a reviewer from The Dispatch in 2009, during his appearance at the Nationwide Arena. The “comic of comics”:Bill Burr will bring bold humor to the Schottenstein Center this May Cook got his big break in 1998, when he appeared on Comedy Central's “Premium Blend.” He has since directed specials for Comedy Central and HBO and released videos of several live performances, including his appearance at Madison Square Garden, where he was the second comedian after Andrew Dice Clay to fill the 20,000-seat venue. One of the first comedians to use a personal web page and Myspace to grow his fan base, Cook released several hit albums, including 2005's “Retaliation,” which went double platinum and made him the leading comedian for over two decades to have an album. in the Top 5 of the Billboard charts since Steve Martin's “A Wild and Crazy Guy” in 1978. More at Mershon:Comic Daniel Tosh adds second show at Mershon Auditorium in June The 52-year-old Massachusetts native hosted “Saturday Night Live” and appeared in numerous comedies, including “Mystery Men,” “Employee of the Month,” “Good Luck Chuck,” “Dan in Real Life” and “My Best.” A friend's daughter.” He made his dramatic debut in “Mr. Brooks”, a psychological thriller starring Kevin Costner and Demi Moore. Most recently, Cook announced that he had partnered with Super Channel to produce a documentary about his life called “Brace for Impact: The Dane Cook Story.” [email protected]

