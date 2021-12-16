Doctors recommending flu shots as more illnesses burden Arizona hospitals | Arizona Coronavirus





Phoenix (3TV / CBS 5)- While the number of cases of COVID-19 is increasing, the number of cases of influenza is also increasing. Doctors are calling on the community to get a flu shot so that the hospital is not overwhelmed. The latest influenza report was released Wednesday night, showing 294 cases of influenza recorded last week alone (December 5-11, 2021). This is the highest number reported since April 2020. “If the number of cases of influenza continues to increase, it is another condition that can absolutely cause hospitalization for individuals and put additional strain on our system,” said Jessica Wrigler of the Arizona Department of Health. I am.

According to the Maricopa County Public Health Service, there are six cases in three separate clusters within the county. Influenza cases are increasing in Arizona as hospital beds continue to fill up. Since October, 771 people have tested positive for influenza. This is an increase of 463% compared to this time last year. “So far this season, there has been one reported death from influenza in Arizona,” said Riggler. The increase in the number of cases is a concern for some doctors. Ross Goldberg, Vice Chairman of Surgery, District Medical Group, Valleywise Health, said: Dr. Goldberg says some people have been diagnosed with the flu by ER, but no one knows who had to be hospitalized for the virus in Valleywise. “Our hope is to keep people safe and free from infection and hospitalization,” Goldberg said. Goldberg said COVID-19 precautions such as masks helped delay the spread of the flu. “Last year, people talk about why they didn’t have the flu. No, people were implementing mitigation strategies, and I saw that affect their ability to spread the flu,” Goldberg said. Told. Now he and other health care leaders are worried that this year may be different. They say vaccines are the best way to reduce the burden on our healthcare system. “You can safely get the flu vaccine and at the same time get a shot or COVID booster,” Goldberg said. Dignity Health has issued a statement about patients with the flu. “At this time, we are not treating many patients hospitalized for influenza. It is known to limit the spread of infectious diseases such as influenza and COVID-19 as hospitalizations continue to increase throughout the state. Encourage the community to practice what they are doing, such as getting the flu vaccination every year, getting a COVID-19 vaccination, and taking infection control measures such as staying at home when sick. Simple actions can minimize the surge in hospitalizations in the state. “ After examining the number of people hospitalized for the flu in Maricopa County, a spokesperson said he does not currently have that information.

