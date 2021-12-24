AstraZeneca says its antibody drug Ebcheld can fight the Omicron variant





UK and Swedish pharmaceutical companies Announced that its antibody drug, Evusheld, is effective against a new vaccine that evades the Omicron variant of Covid-19. The findings are based on live virus neutralization data from Oxford University in the UK and Washington University in the United States, where Evusheld (tixagevimab packaged with cilgavimab) retains neutralizing activity against the Omicron SARS-CoV-2 variant. It shows that it is doing (B.1.1.529), the company said in a statement. Omicron variants were not in circulation during Evusheld’s clinical trials, but the company added that it continues to collect more data to better understand the implications of this data in clinical practice. The results of both studies have been posted online on the preprint server bioRxiv and have not yet been peer reviewed. In early December, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration issued an Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) for Evusheld, an injectable monoclonal antibody cocktail of tyxagebimab bundled with cilgavimab, for Covid-19 in people with weakened immunity. Was granted. This is the first antibody treatment against Covid-19 that has received an EUA from drug regulators. According to researchers, the level of neutralizing power is within the range of titers found in individuals who were previously infected with Covid-19 and spontaneously recovered from Covid-19. Data were generated from laboratory studies using real live viruses isolated from individuals infected with the Omicron variant of Covid-19, which is considered the “gold standard” for antibody neutralization studies. Evusheld is one of two approved antibody therapies that have shown neutralizing activity against Omicron and all other mutant strains of concern in these two studies. “Consistent data across three independent studies convince us that Evusheld, a combination of two highly potent antibodies, retains neutralizing activity against Omicron variants at levels that continue to benefit patients. We do, “said Menepangaros, Executive Vice President. President of BioPharmaceuticals R & D, “Evusheld is currently unable to respond appropriately to vaccination, such as immunodeficiency, and can be used to protect vulnerable populations that remain at high risk for Covid-19,” Pangalos said. I added. In addition to the United States, Evusheld has also received approval from pharmaceutical authorities in other countries, including France and Italy. –IANS rvt / khz / ksk / (Only the headings and images in this report may have been recreated by Business Standard staff. The rest of the content is automatically generated from the syndicated feed.)

