Health
Japan-Connecticut currently has a dose of Paxrovid, an oral treatment for Pfizer’s COVID-19
Hartford HealthCare received the first shipment of Paxlovid, a new oral COVID-19 treatment, from Pfizer on Monday and is currently working to provide eligible patients with a limited amount of prescription medication.
Dr. Henry Wu, Head of Infectious Diseases at Hartford Healthcare, said in a briefing on Tuesday: “At these times, multiple treatments and multiple medications will be rolled out to really benefit the general public. There wasn’t. ” He adds that the drug “potentially becomes a game changer,” and hopes it keeps people away from the hospital and prevents them from dying.
However, this treatment is not yet widely available. Not everyone can get a prescription because Hartford Healthcare has 140 treatment courses. Wu also emphasized that this is not a substitute for vaccination.
“This is downstream. This is after the fact,” he said. “This does not prevent you from getting a COVID; it does not prevent you from spreading your COVID to others.”
The US Food and Drug Administration Emergency use authorization Last Wednesday, Paxlovid aims to treat mild to moderate COVID-19 in people over the age of 12 who are at high risk of developing a severe illness. Prescription medications are intended to be taken as soon as possible after diagnosis and within 5 days of the onset of symptoms.
In a study of 2,246 high-risk patients, Pfizer said Paxrovid was 89% effective in preventing hospitalization and death. “I’m very confident,” said Pfizer’s senior vice president, who was involved in the development of the treatment. Paxlovid remains effective against the disease-causing omicron variant of coronavirus. STAT reported..
The FDA does not recommend Paxlovid for people with severe renal or liver dysfunction. Also, people with moderate kidney damage need weight loss. This drug is also dangerous to take with certain common drugs.
In order for people to receive their prescription, Wu said he would need to be referred to primary care at Hartford Health Care’s COVID Triage Clinic. This will determine if you are eligible.
According to Wu, the Hartford Healthcare eligibility guidelines are similar to existing monoclonal antibody therapy guidelines, with priority given to people with illnesses and the elderly who significantly interfere with the immune system.
Eric Arlia, vice president of pharmacy services at Hartford HealthCare, said that while there are limits to who can be treated now, “it will feel like the vaccine was done at this time last year,” over time. With the increase in supply. ..
Arlia said the advantage of Paxlovid is that it can be taken at home, but monoclonal antibody therapy is given at the infusion center. In addition, the federal government has suspended shipments because two of the three monoclonal antibody therapies do not appear to be effective against Omicron variants.
But “the best medicines you can use are the ones you can use,” Wu said, giving people a lack of Paxrovid and lack of time when monoclonal treatments are available. He said he didn’t want Pax Rovid to wait. When it comes to treatment, it’s essential.
According to Wu, at Hartford Healthcare, 318 patients across the system were hospitalized for COVID-19 on Tuesday, up from the previous day.
“Fortunately, the ventilator and ICU numbers have leveled off a bit, but as we always know, these numbers tend to lag about a week behind the number of cases,” he added. .. According to Wu, Hartford Healthcare is still capable of treating patients with COVID-19 and non-COVID-19, and there are currently no plans to cancel or postpone selective treatment.
..
Sources
2/ https://www.theday.com/article/20211228/NWS01/211229546
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]