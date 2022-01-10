Wheeling-Ohio County Health Department reports 4 COVID deaths and 701 new cases

Ohio County, West Virginia — Wheeling-Ohio County Health Department Report 701 A new case of COVID-19 in Ohio County since January 2. 111 Cases under 18 years old. Case surveillance, contact tracing, and monitoring continue for many of the reported cases.

Wheeling-Announced by Ohio County Health Department four COVID-19 was associated with death during the reporting period from January 2, 2022 to January 9, 2022.

Wheeling-Ohio County Health Department COVID-19 Test Clinic

Wheeling-Ohio County Health Department will host a free COVID-19 testing clinic at the old OVMC from Monday to Friday.

Wheeling-Ohio County Health Department

COVID-19 test

Monday friday

9:00 am – 3:30 pm

OVMC (formerly VPC South Parking Lot, 2000 Eoff Street, Wheeling)

Free clinics do not require insurance, with or without symptoms. Participants are required to bring a driver’s license, photo ID, or other address certificate. There are no residence restrictions. Patients under the age of 18 must be accompanied by a parent or guardian. This is a drive-up test clinic where participants are tested in their own car or at a walk-up location near the test site. This special clinic is hosted by the Wheeling-Ohio County Health Department and the Wheeling-Ohio County Emergency Management Department. For more information, please contact the Wheeling-Ohio County Health Department ((304) 234-3682).

The Wheeling-Ohio County Health Department reminds Ohio Valley residents that if they are tested for COVID-19, they will keep their homes isolated until the test results are negative. Individuals who test positive will be contacted by the county health department for further instructions regarding care and monitoring. If positive, you should limit your activities outside the home, except to get medical care. Do not go to work, school, or public places. If you have a medical appointment, call your healthcare provider and tell them that you are or may be infected with COVID-19 before arriving at your facility. This helps the healthcare provider’s office take steps to prevent others from being infected or exposed.

COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic

WOCHD COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic (subject to change due to supply and demand). Pfizer, Modana, Johnson & Johnson / Janssen vaccines are available everywhere. First and second doses, boosters and vaccinations for ages 5-11 are available. You didn’t need to make a reservation to bring it in.

Daily Health Department Clinic

1/10/22 – Community Clinic Walk-in Clinic – Highland 9 am-4pm

1/11/22 – Community Clinic Walk-in Clinic – Highland 9 am-4pm

1/12/22 – Community Clinic Walk-in Clinic – Highland 9 am-4pm

1/13/22 – Community Clinic Walk-in Clinic – Highland 9 am-4pm

1/14/22 – Community Clinic Walk-in Clinic – Highland 9 am-4pm

(Valid 9/27/21 COVID-19 vaccination will take place at the Community Vaccination Center – old Michaels Craft Store in Highlands, 550 Cabela Drive, Triadelphia, West Virginia.)

Homebound COVID-19 Vaccination Program

Individuals returning home can call the Wheeling-Ohio County Health Department to schedule a COVID-19 vaccination visit at home. Residents of Ohio County can call (304) 234-3682 to set an appointment and vaccination type.

Pfizer COVID-195-11 years of vaccination

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has approved the Advisory Committee on Immunization and Implementation (ACIP) recommendations and recommended that children ages 5-11 years be vaccinated with Pfizer-BioNTech Pediatric Vaccine for COVID-19. .. The Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine is given intramuscularly to individuals aged 5 to 11 years as two initial doses (0.2 mL each) at 3-week intervals.

Additional primary dose for children with certain immunodeficiencies

Children aged 5 to 11 years with moderate to severe immunodeficiency should be vaccinated with an additional primary vaccine 28 days after the second vaccination. At this time, only the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine is licensed and recommended for children ages 5-11. Parents / guardians are encouraged to discuss the child’s medical condition with the child’s pediatrician / primary care provider and discuss whether it is appropriate to take additional primary shots.

A child is considered to be in a moderate or severe immunodeficiency state if:

• Receiving aggressive cancer treatment for tumor or blood cancer

• Have an organ transplant and are taking medication to suppress the immune system

• Have had a stem cell transplant within the last two years or are taking medication to suppress immunity

・ System

• Moderate or severe primary immunodeficiency (DiGeorge syndrome, Wiskott-Aldrich syndrome, etc.)

• Advanced or untreated HIV infection

• Aggressive treatment with high doses of corticosteroids or other drugs that may suppress the immune response

Pfizer, Modana, J & J / Janssen Booster Vaccination Clinic

The CDC has approved the recommendations of the Advisory Committee on Immunization and Implementation (ACIP) for booster vaccination with Pfizer-BioNTech, Moderna, and Johnson & Johnson / Janssen COVID-19 vaccines in specific populations. The CDC recommends booster immunization to all persons 12 years and older who have been vaccinated with the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine at least 5 months after the first series.

The CDC recommends boosters for individuals who have been vaccinated with the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine in the following groups at least 6 months after the first series. If you are over 18 years old you need to get a booster

For those who have been vaccinated with the Johnson & Johnson / Janssen COVID-19 vaccine, we also recommend boosting for those over the age of 18 who were vaccinated at least 2 months ago. It is also recognized that some people may not like the type of vaccine they initially receive and may prefer to receive another booster. The CDC recommendations allow this type of mix-and-match administration of booster shots.

All booster vaccinations require an official COVID-19 vaccination card or VAMS certification. Individuals who have been vaccinated with COVID-19 will be issued a personal COVID-19 vaccination card with vaccination details such as lot number, vaccination location, type of vaccination, and number of vaccinated vaccines. I did. Individuals who need a COVID-19 vaccine exchange card can apply for the card through WVDHHR. https://dhhr.wv.gov/COVID-19/pages/replacement-card.aspx .. At this time, local vaccine centers and county health departments do not issue replacement cards.

Additional dose of RNACOVID-19 vaccination

On August 13, 2021, the Advisory Committee on Immunization and Implementation (ACIP) met to review data for the use of additional doses of the mRNA COVID-19 vaccine in people with weakened immunity. ACIP tentatively uses additional doses of Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine (12 years and older) or Moderna COVID-19 vaccine (18 years and older) after the first two doses of primary mRNA COVID. Recommended for. –19 vaccine series for people with moderate to severe immunodeficiency. It does not apply to people who have received the Johnson & Johnson / Janssen vaccine.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommends that additional mRNA COVID19 vaccines be given at least 28 days after the second dose for a minimum of 4 weeks, with a total of more than 3 doses of mRNA vaccine. Must not be. The dose of the additional mRNA COVID-19 vaccine should be the same vaccine product as the first two doses of the mRNA COVID-19 primary vaccine series (Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna). If the mRNACOVID-19 vaccine product given in the first two doses is not available, other mRNACOVID-19 vaccine products can be given.

Here is a specific list of eligible people:

Aggressive treatment of solid tumors and hematological malignancies

Received solid organ transplantation and immunosuppressive therapy

Receipt of CAR-T cell or hematopoietic stem cell transplant (within 2 years after receiving transplant or immunosuppressive therapy)

Moderate or severe primary immunodeficiency (eg, DiGeorge syndrome, Wiskott-Aldrich syndrome)

Advanced or untreated HIV infection

High-dose corticosteroids (ie, prednisone or equivalents of 20 mg or more per day), alkylating agents, metabolites, transplant-related immunosuppressants, cancer chemotherapeutic agents classified as severe immunosuppressants, tumor necrosis (ie, tumor necrosis (ie) TNF) Aggressive Treatment with Blockers and Other Biological Agents Immunosuppressants or Immunomodulators

People with weakened immunity do not need a prescription or proof of condition for the third dose, but it is advisable to consult your healthcare provider about your medical condition and whether additional doses are appropriate. .. West Virginia citizens who meet the CDC eligibility recommendations for immunodeficiency are strongly advised to opt for COVID-19 vaccination. This includes a third dose of the mRNA vaccine (Pfizer or Moderna).

general information

Residents of Ohio County and Ohio Valley should limit contact with the general public, reduce social distance, wash their hands frequently, and contact their doctor if they become ill due to fever, cough, or dyspnea. Is recommended.

