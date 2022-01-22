DOH enrolls 17,000 new COVID cases.Valley adds 355 cases | Coronavirus

According to the State Department, Pennsylvania has been vaccinated with more than 18 million COVID-19 vaccines.

The milestone came on the day when state health officials recorded 17,623 new cases and COVID-19 hospitalization fell to the lowest level since the first week of January.

State-wide incidents include 355 new incidents in the Valley, with at least 350 new incidents occurring locally for the fifth consecutive day.

There were 183 new cases in Northumberland County, 72 cases in Union, 59 cases in Snyder, and 41 cases in Montour County.

There were no new COVID-related deaths in the valley, but an additional 125 deaths were registered across the state.

January 2022 is the most infectious month of the pandemic in Pennsylvania, with a total of more than 500,000 cases in 22 days. With 9 days left, there were 523,743 cases. In December 2021, we retained the previous record when 299,504 new cases were reported.

All 67 counties in Pennsylvania continued to have a high community of this disease on Saturday. This means at least 100 new cases per 100,000 inhabitants in the last 7 days.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) also reported that 99.72 percent of counties across the country show high levels of infection. According to the CDC report, 0.50 percent (only 16 counties nationwide) showed low levels. High-level community infections have occurred in all 50 states. There are 20 counties nationwide, and there were few community infections.

According to the CDC, 75.2% of Pennsylvania residents over the age of 18 are fully vaccinated. In Pennsylvania, CDC data show that 93% of residents over the age of 18 have at least one shot. Pennsylvania administered 18,029,144 shots, including 2.9 million boosters.

According to the CDC, anyone who has been vaccinated twice with the Moderna or Pfizer vaccine or once with the Johnson & Johnson vaccine is considered fully vaccinated.

hospitalization

As of noon on Saturday, 6,534 COVID patients were hospitalized across the state, down 160 from Friday. It was the 7th time in 8 days that the number of hospitalizations due to COVID decreased.

The number of patients treated with severe symptoms remains high — there were 1,040 in the intensive care unit (ICU), and 642 were ventilated.

The number of patients hospitalized locally on Friday was 182, a decrease of nine.

There were 127 patients in Danville’s Gaisinger, 20 in Gaisinger Shamokin, and 35 in Evangelical Community Hospital.

Gaisinger’s main campus in Danville had 37 patients on the ICU and 20 on the ventilator. There were seven Shamokins in the ICU.

At Evangelical, there were 9 patients in the ICU and 1 patient on the ventilator. Of these totals, both 7 ICU patients and both ventilator patients were not fully vaccinated, according to hospital officials. Of the 27 COVID patients admitted to Evangelical, 27 were not completely vaccinated.

At Gaisinger, 293 of the 365 COVID patients admitted to the system were unvaccinated throughout the system. Of the 72 fully vaccinated, 51 had not been injected in the last 180 days. Of the 70 COVID patients treated by Geisinger in the ICU, 61 have not been fully vaccinated and 8 of the 9 fully vaccinated have not been injected in the last 180 days. It was. Forty-one of the 45 patients on Geisinger ventilator were not fully vaccinated, and four vaccinated had not been injected within at least 180 days.

Prisons, state facilities

The number of active cases in SCI-Coaltownship was stable on Saturday, while there were 20 new active inmate cases in the Allenwood Federal Prison Medium Security Unit.

In Lewisburg’s US Prison (USP), 79 prisoners are active, and according to the Federal Bureau of Prisons, infections in five and six employees have been reduced.

In Allenwood, there were cases of 145 prisoners in a low security unit, along with cases of two personnel. At Allenwood’s medium security facility, there were 47 prisoners, 20 and 39, in three days. There were 16 prisoner cases at USP Allenwood — three and one staff case.

According to the State Corrections Bureau (DOC), there were 34 prisoner cases and 41 employee cases at the state correctional facility in Coal Township. Across the state, there were 1,608 inmates, an increase of 112 from Friday, and 801 employees, an increase of 101.

The Serins Grove State Center has 44 staff cases and 8 resident cases, an increase of 11 staff cases since the last update of the data.

At Danville State Hospital, there were 16 staff cases and at least 4 cases, with an increase in 6 staff cases.