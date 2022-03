After a potentially historic procedure at Duke Hospital, NC boys are happy and healthy :: WRAL.com

— The baby’s journey at Duke University Hospital has brought potential breakthrough moments in how future surgeons can deal with baby’s heart problems. A North Carolina boy born with a heart defect is believed to be the first to receive a combination of a heart transplant and an allogeneic thymic tissue transplant from the same donor, giving him a chance to lead a normal life. there is. After spending seven months at Duke, Easton Cinnamon is healthy and continues to react well at home with his parents. Pediatric cardiac surgeon Joseph Turek talked about a series of groundbreaking steps that could eliminate the need for toxic rejection inhibitors and provide a way to increase the viability of transplanted organs. Last summer, the hospital received approval from the US Food and Drug Administration and carried out the procedure. “Easton is in a really breakthrough situation here in the sense that this transplant he had could change the way other transplants are done in the future,” Turek said in a media briefing on Monday. Stated. The transplanted tissue is functioning and helps Easton build T cells and strengthen a stronger immune system. Duke believes this will significantly reduce or eliminate the need for consistent use of Easton’s toxic rejection medications. Easton, who was recently born in Duke at the age of one, also had a previously defective thymus. It damaged his immune system. He underwent heart surgery 5 days and 3 months after birth. Two weeks after receiving a transplant on August 6, six months after his birth, a cultured thymic tissue was transplanted from his heart donor. Parents Kaitlyn and Brandon Sinnamon used to live in Durham but are now near Ashboro. They traveled from Randolph County to Durham for months during the summer, and it was autumn to check Easton’s progress. Easton looked happy and healthy while his parents answered questions during the briefing. “That’s amazing,” said Easton’s father of improvement, Brandon Cinnamon. “That’s what we didn’t expect to happen.” Turek explained that the thymus is located in the upper part of the heart and is considered a “T cell school building”. “The thymus helps grow those cells,” he said, adding that this could affect thousands of patients in the future. “I hope his heart transplant will last for 30, 40, 50 years,” Turek said. “It’s my hope for him, and if he shows that he’s tolerant of transplants, these are all very possible and I think he has a chance.” More about this

