World Inflammatory Bowel Disease Day: “Increasing Incidence of IBD”





May 19th is celebrated worldwide as Inflammatory Bowel Disease (IBD) worldwide. The disease is a chronic inflammatory condition of the intestine, and there are two main types: ulcerative colitis and Crohn’s disease. IBD is increasing in India, mainly due to dietary changes and lifestyle westernization.

A recent editorial in Lancet Gastroenterology and Hepatology explains that South Asia (including India) is the new frontier of IBD. Some studies have shown that IBD is as common in North India as it is in the western world. Changes in genetics, immune response, and dietary patterns are also involved in the cause of the disease. IBD can affect any age and gender. Usually, these patients have abdominal pain, diarrhea, and stool bleeding.Lack of awareness of the disease in the community, lack of access to colonoscopy, and hemorrhoids, abdominal tuberculosis, and cancer.. Gastroenterology, PGI, celebrated this day to raise awareness of the condition and improve the care and treatment of patients living with IBD. Professor Usha Dutta of Gastroenterology said a special lecture was organized to educate IBD patients about illness, diagnostic tests, various treatment options, dietary roles, and health maintenance. Professor SK Sinha talked about the nature and symptoms of the disease, Dr. Vishal Sharma talked about treatment options for the disease, and Professor Dutta talked about IBD’s dietary and lifestyle approaches. “The incidence of this disease is steadily increasing in India, causing an increase in westernized diets, lack of fresh fruits and vegetables in the diet, pesticides, stress, sun deficiencies, adult foods, etc. There are many factors that affect the balance of contaminated water, highly refined oils that affect the inner walls of our intestines, and the good bacteria in our body. Loose movements, abdominal pain, It is of utmost importance not to ignore symptoms that last for more than 2 weeks, such as stool blood. You need to consult a specialist and do not need to use painkillers, steroids, or over-the-counter medications, which can lead to further complications. It can cause. You should only take medicines prescribed by specialists, you should avoid alternative medicine, and you should not stop treatment, to detect early cancer Regular follow-up is essential. Most patients respond well to treatment, and our OPD follows up more than 1500 patients each month and adds new ones, ”explains Professor Dutta. To do. As for the age group most affected by IBD, people between the ages of 20 and 40 have peak IBD, but beyond that age group, Professor Dutta adds. Professor Dutta provides early expert intervention, increased awareness of illness, dietary changes and the addition of fresh and healthy foods, the use of natural probiotics such as curd and lassi, and an active and stress-free life. It is recommended. At that time, an IBD card designed by the Department of Gastroenterology in collaboration with the Colitis and Crohn’s Disease Foundation in India was released. This card provides snapshots of medical conditions and medications along with educational materials to help improve various aspects of care such as diet, preventive health and dosing. This card is designed based on suggestions from AIIMS, Delhi, DMC, Ludhiana, and other experts from SGPGI and Lucknow. This card will be available to clinicians and gastroenterologists nationwide and will be published through the WorldIBDDay web conference.

