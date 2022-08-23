Congo reports new Ebola cases linked to previous outbreak





A new case of Ebola virus has been confirmed in the city of Beni in eastern Congo, the health ministry said, saying it was linked to an earlier outbreak.

Goodies, Congo – A new case of Ebola virus has been confirmed in the eastern Congolese city of Beni, province of Congo. health It was announced Monday and said it was related to an earlier outbreak. Laboratory tests at the country’s National Institute of Biomedical Research in Goma confirmed that the case was the Ebola Zaire strain, the 10th in the Congo that killed more than 2,000 people in Ituri and North Kivu provinces between 2018 and 2020. Confirmed to be genetically linked to the outbreak. Said. The case, a 46-year-old woman, was admitted to Beni Hospital in late July and died on 15 August after suffering from Ebola-related symptoms. “Our team at the Beni site performed a dignified and safe burial and also decontaminated the hospital where the patient was staying,” the ministry said. Over 130 high-risk contacts have been identified, of which 71 have been confirmed. The rest are on the run, the ministry said. “We call on the public to remain calm and respect the hygiene measures,” the ministry’s statement added. Congo has recorded 14 Ebola epidemics since 1976, when Ebola was first discovered in conflict-ridden Congo. The last outbreak, which occurred between April and July, occurred in another part of Equateur Province, killing five people. Ebola is transmitted through contact with bodily fluids or contaminants of an infected person. However, the initial symptoms of fever and muscle aches are similar to other common illnesses such as malaria. In addition to vaccination, effective treatments are now available that, if received early, can greatly improve the chances of survival. According to various human rights groups, the latest announcement in Beni confirms that the region is under threat from various rebel groups, including United Democratic Forces rebels, who have killed more than 2,000 people in more than a year. It was done when

