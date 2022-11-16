Taking probiotics along with antibiotics can prevent or reduce damage to gut microbiota composition





Millions of antibiotics are prescribed each year. Antibiotics are very effective in treating infections, but usually antibiotics don’t just target the bacteria that are causing the infection. There is evidence that this disruption to gut microbiota composition can persist for up to two years after antibiotic treatment. Gastrointestinal symptoms such as diarrhea and bloating are also common side effects of antibiotic use. Elisa Marroquin, Ph.D., assistant professor at Texas Christian University, USA, and co-author of the paper, explains: “Like human society, we need people from different professions because we don’t all know how to do all the jobs. The same thing happens with bacteria. You need a lot of different gut bacteria that know how to do that. “Although no single definition of a healthy gut microbiome has yet been found, one thing we see all the time in healthy people is high levels and diversity of bacteria in the gut. ” Previous studies have shown that taking probiotics can reduce the gastrointestinal side effects of antibiotics, but taking probiotics together with antibiotics may reduce the diversity and composition of the gut microbiota. Some medical experts recommend probiotics along with antibiotics for fear of further altering the delicate microbial balance in a patient’s gut. is reluctant to New paper published in Journal of Medical Microbiology We reveal the first systematic review to assess the effects of taking probiotics along with antibiotics on the diversity and composition of the human gut microbiota. Authored by researchers from the Technologico de Monterrey, University of Texas, and Texas Christian University School of Medicine and Health Sciences, the review assesses trends in 29 studies published over the past seven years. The authors found that taking probiotics along with antibiotics could prevent or attenuate changes in gut microbiota composition caused by antibiotics. Probiotics also help protect species diversity. Faecalibacterium prausnitziireduces inflammation and promotes a healthy intestinal barrier. When participants take antibiotics, we see some consistent changes in some bacterial species. However, when the treatment was combined with probiotics, most of these changes were less noticeable, and some were completely prevented.

Given the human data available to date, there appears to be no reason to withhold probiotic prescriptions when antibiotics are being prescribed.”

Elisa Marroquin, PhD, Assistant Professor, Texas Christian University sauce: Journal reference: Fernandez-Alonso, M., and others. (2022) Additional impact of probiotics to antibiotic interventions on human gut microbial diversity and composition: a systematic review. Journal of Medical Microbiology. doi.org/10.1099/jmm.0.001625.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.news-medical.net/news/20221116/Taking-probiotics-alongside-antibiotics-can-prevent-or-lessen-damage-to-gut-microbiome-composition.aspx The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos