COVID in pregnancy varies.Stay safe by getting vaccinated







A new study found that 1 in 10 pregnant women infected with COVID-19 will develop moderate, severe or even severe symptoms. So it’s important for them to get the COVID vaccine, experts say. “given that Patience All trimesters of pregnancy are susceptible to infection with COVID-19 and severe respiratory illness, and these findings urgently increase the need for vaccination of all pregnant individuals,” said the study. co-author said. Dr. Rachel ShellShe is an Assistant Obstetrics and Gynecology Instructor at UT Southwestern in Dallas. estimated 182,000 pregnant woman People diagnosed with COVID-19 in the United States during the pandemic to this point. Previous studies have shown that there is a higher risk of serious and serious illnesses compared to non-pregnant people. For this study, researchers collected data from more than 1,300 patients who tested positive at some point during pregnancy and delivered between March 2020 and September 2021 at Parkland Health in Dallas. did. Approximately 8% of these women tested positive in the first trimester, 27% in the second trimester, and 65% in the third trimester. About 10% of asymptomatic patients develop symptoms symptoms10% of those infected had moderate, severe, or severe symptoms. The researchers said there were no statistically significant differences in symptoms related to stage of pregnancy. “In the rapidly changing context of the COVID-19 pandemic, this study provides information on the natural history of COVID-19. infection “This may help clinicians effectively counsel and direct care for their patients.” The study found no increased risk of adverse outcomes, such as stillbirth, among COVID-infected babies or their mothers. The researchers in this study were unable to analyze potential associations between the results and the severity of he COVID-19 symptoms. The results of the survey will be released on November 22nd. American Journal of Obstetrics and Gynecology MFM. For more information:

The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has more information. The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has more information. COVID-19 (new coronavirus infectious disease) Pregnant. Rachel C. Schell et al., Examining the Impact of Trimesters of Diagnosis on COVID-19 Disease Progression During Pregnancy, American Journal of Obstetrics & Gynecology MFM (2022). DOI: 10.1016/j.ajogmf.2022.100728 Copyright © 2022 health day. all rights reserved. Quote: COVID in Pregnancy Can Change—Get Vaccinated to Stay Safe (Nov 28, 2022) This document is subject to copyright. No part may be reproduced without written permission, except in fair trade for personal research or research purposes. Content is provided for informational purposes only.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://medicalxpress.com/news/2022-11-covid-pregnancy-varyget-vaccinated-stay.html

