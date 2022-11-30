CDC begins testing wastewater for polio in some communities





The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is expanding polio wastewater testing in parts of Michigan and Pennsylvania, officials said Wednesday. Polio outbreaks once caused panic in the United States, but fears disappeared with the creation and widespread distribution of vaccines in the 1950s and 1960s. But after the first case of paralytic polio in an unvaccinated man in Rockland County, New York, was diagnosed in July this year, concerns about the polio epidemic were renewed. Since then, New York health officials have detected 89 “cases of interest,” 82 of them linked to an infected Rockland man. The virus has been found in sewage in New York City, Orange, Sullivan, Queens, and Nassau counties. CDC will begin testing wastewater in unidentified areas around Oakland County, Michigan and Philadelphia. “Wastewater testing can be an important tool in helping us understand whether poliovirus may be circulating in communities under certain circumstances,” said CDC Immunization and Respiratory Research. Dr. Jose R. Romero, Director of the National Center for Organ Diseases, said. “Vaccination is the best way to prevent a recurrence of paralytic polio and it is critical that people get vaccinated to protect themselves, their families and their communities from this devastating disease. ” Polio is found in areas with low vaccination coverage, where the virus can spread rapidly. Her 1 in 4 people who get the virus eventually develop flu-like symptoms such as pain, fever, nausea, headache and fatigue. However, according to the CDC, most people who get the virus show no symptoms. FDA suspends approval of last remaining COVID-19 monoclonal antibody therapy

NotedDC — Bankman-Fried holds court when Congress opens hearings

Very few people develop serious complications after being infected with the virus. There are two types of poliovirus vaccines. The first is a shot that can be administered to the leg or arm with the inactivated spread of a virus that has been in the United States since 2000. The second is an oral vaccine containing an attenuated strain of the virus that is administered in a few small drops in the mouth. Oral vaccines are common outside the United States, but in areas with low vaccination coverage, this method can mutate the poliovirus and spread vaccine-derived poliovirus.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://thehill.com/policy/3756810-cdc-starting-wastewater-testing-for-polio-in-select-communities/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos