Indoor masking recommended in NYC and LA counties





December 10, 2022 — Health officials in New York City and Los Angeles County are revising the wearing of face masks in indoor public spaces and crowded outdoors as the number of COVID-19 and flu cases rises. I’m here.

New York City Health Commissioner Ashwin Vasan recommended on Friday that people wear masks indoors, but didn’t make them mandatory.

“The holiday season is all about solidarity and there are ways to get together safely – respiratory viruses are unusually high in our city,” Vasan said. news release. “Vaccinations and boosters are important, but so are common sense precautions like wearing a mask indoors and in crowds and staying home if you feel unwell.”

Other counties in the NYC metropolitan area have also moved to higher community levels. State officials are also urging masking in the state’s public school system.

LA County Public Health issued indoor mask recommendations, moving from moderate to high community levels as the county recorded 258 cases per 100,000 and nearly 15 hospitalizations per 100,000. Did. Health officials say indoor masks could become mandatory in the coming weeks.

The holiday season complicates matters.

“At current infection rates, if you go to a party of 200 people, there is an 80-90% chance that at least one person at the party will catch COVID. increase to %. Friday news release.

In Washington state, 12 county health officers and 25 hospital executives joint letter Encourage people to wear masks indoors and in public places.

According to the CDC, 13.7% of Americans currently live in areas with high community levels of COVID-19, calculated from the number of cases and hospitalizations. A week ago, 4.9% of Americans lived in a high-level location. CDC says masking is required when high community levels are reached or other mitigation levels are reached.

CDC’s community-level assessments don’t consider influenza or RSV, but these respiratory illnesses also place a burden on hospitals.

“There is a clear increase in COVID transmission in almost all parts of the country, an increase of around 40% in the last few weeks. So all three challenges come together. Ashish Jha, MD, the White House’s chief COVID-19 officer, told the Health Action Alliance on Thursday, according to CBS News.

