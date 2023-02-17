COVID-19 infection may increase patients’ risk of developing diabetes





According to a new study published in , the diagnosis rate of new-onset cardiometabolic disease was higher in the three months after COVID-19 infection compared to the three months before COVID-19 infection. JAMA network opened. Patients who were not vaccinated also had a higher risk of developing diabetes. “Adjusted multivariate models significantly increased the risk of diagnosis of new-onset diabetes (compared to benchmarks) after and before COVID-19 infection,” the study authors wrote. “Although persistent inflammation contributing to insulin resistance has been proposed as a pathway, the mechanisms contributing to diabetes risk after infection remain unclear.” Early in the COVID-19 pandemic, previous studies found that some patients had an increased risk of new cardiometabolic diseases such as diabetes, hypertension and hyperlipidemia after infection. Although the latest Omicron subtype appeared to be of low pathogenicity, there are sufficient data on the risk of developing cardiometabolic disease after COVID-19 infection and the effect of vaccination status on the risk of developing cardiometabolic disease. There was no Investigators conducted a current study to address these questions and identified 23,709 patients who had been infected with COVID-19 at least once. The patient was treated at Cedars-Sinai Health System in Los Angeles from March 2020 until he June 2022. Using code from International Classification of Diseases, 9th revision and International Statistical Classification of Diseases and Related Health Problems, Tenth Revisioninvestigators investigated newly reported cardiometabolic diagnoses before or after a patient’s first COVID-19 infection. Comparing the results of cardiometabolic diagnostics to a COVID-19-unrelated benchmark diagnostic, researchers found that 90 days post-infection compared to pre-infection, new-onset cardiometabolic and benchmark disease We observed a high diagnostic rate. The likelihood of developing new diabetes was significantly higher after COVID-19 than before infection. Among cardiometabolic diseases, the risk of developing diabetes was highest, followed by hypertension, benchmark diagnosis, and hyperlipidemia. The researchers also linked vaccination status with the risk of new-onset diabetes. The data showed that the odds ratio for diabetes after infection was 1.78 in unvaccinated individuals and 1.07 in vaccinated individuals. However, “the duration of the interaction between vaccination status and diabetes diagnosis was not statistically significant,” the study authors wrote in their paper. Researchers who analyzed age, gender, or pre-existing cardiovascular risk factors found no evidence to prove that these factors increase the risk of cardiometabolic disease after COVID-19 infection. The researchers were unable to associate age, sex, or the timing of her first COVID-19 infection with the risk of new-onset cardiometabolic diagnoses before or after infection. This study was limited because it used diagnostic coding, did not consider confounding factors, and did not have sufficient sample size or statistical power to test multiple interactions. “Additional research is needed to understand the cardiometabolic sequelae of COVID-19 and whether COVID-19 vaccination reduces the risk of cardiometabolic disease,” the study authors wrote in their paper. increase. reference Kwan A, Ebinger J, Botting P, et al. Association between COVID-19 vaccination and diabetes risk after COVID-19 infection. JAMA network opened. 2023 doi:10.1001/jamanetworkopen.2022.55965. Accessed 16 February 2023.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.pharmacytimes.com/view/covid-19-infection-can-increase-a-patient-s-risk-of-new-onset-diabetes The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos