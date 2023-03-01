11 minutes of aerobic exercise every day lowers disease risk, study finds

Sign up for CNN’s Fitness, But Better newsletter series. Our 7-part guide will help you get into a healthy, expert-supported routine.





Think there’s no point in doing anything when you can’t fit an entire workout into your busy day? Just 11 minutes of moderate-to-vigorous aerobic exercise a day may reduce his risk of cancer, cardiovascular disease or premature death, large new study finds became.

Aerobic exercise includes walking, dancing, running, jogging, cycling and swimming.you can measure intensity levels Track your activity with your heart rate and the intensity of your breathing when you’re moving. In general, being able to speak but not sing during the activity is of moderate intensity. Lively intensity is characterized by the inability to carry on a conversation.

Higher levels of physical activity are associated with lower rates of early mortality and chronic disease. According to past researchHowever, it is more difficult to determine how the level of risk for these outcomes is affected by the amount of physical activity. We examined data from 196 studies representing more than 30 million adult participants followed for 10 years.of Findings from this latest study It was published in the British Journal of Sports Medicine on Tuesday.

This study primarily focused on participants who exercised the minimum recommended amount of 150 minutes per week or 22 minutes per day. Adults who did 150 minutes of moderate-to-vigorous aerobic exercise per week had a 31% lower risk of dying from any cause, a 29% lower risk of dying from cardiovascular disease, and a 29% lower risk of dying from cardiovascular disease than inactive participants. 15% lower risk. die of cancer.

The same amount of exercise was associated with a 27% lower risk of developing cardiovascular disease and a 12% lower risk of getting cancer.

“This is a compelling systematic review of existing research,” said Leana Wen, Ph.D., medical analyst for CNN, emergency physician and professor of public health at George Washington University. “We already knew there was a strong correlation between increased physical activity and a lower risk of cardiovascular disease, cancer and premature death. Even less than 150 minutes of exercise per week is effective.”

Even those who got only half the minimum recommended amount of physical activity benefited. Accumulated moderate-intensity activity for 75 minutes per week (about 11 minutes per day) was associated with an increased risk of premature death. 23% lower. Even just 75 minutes of exercise a week reduced the risk of developing cardiovascular disease by 17% and the risk of cancer by 7%.

Beyond 150 minutes per week, the additional benefits diminish.

“For those who are a little daunted by the idea of ​​150 minutes of moderate-intensity physical activity per week, our findings are good news.” Epidemiology Unit, Medical Research Council, University of Cambridge news release“This is also a good starting position. If you find that 75 minutes a week is manageable, try increasing gradually to the maximum recommended amount.”

Our findings support the World Health Organization’s view that some physical activity is better than no activity at all, even if you don’t get the recommended amount of exercise.

“If everyone achieved even half the recommended level of physical activity, 1 in 10 premature deaths could have been prevented,” the authors wrote in the study. 10.9% and 5.2% of all cases of vascular disease) and cancer would have been prevented.”

Important note: If you feel pain while exercising, stop immediately. Check with your doctor before starting a new exercise program.

The authors did not have details about the specific types of physical activity the participants engaged in. However, some experts believe that physical activity may reduce the risk of chronic disease and early death. I’m thinking about what I can do.

“There are many potential mechanisms, such as improving and maintaining body composition, insulin resistance, and physical function, due to the various positive effects of aerobic exercise,” said Associate Professor Haruki Momma. Japanese university. Mom was not involved in the study.

Benefits may also include improved immune function, lung and heart health, inflammation levels, high blood pressure, cholesterol, and body fat mass, says a PhD in the Division of Cancer Epidemiology and Genetics at the National Cancer Institute. researcher Eleanor Watts said. She Watts was not involved in her research.

“This is an important step in the development of the population and public health sciences at the Pennington Center for Biomedical Research in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. Katzmarzyk was not involved in this research.

The fact that participants who exercised only half the minimum recommended amount experienced benefits does not mean that people should not aim to exercise more, but rather that “perfection is the enemy of good.” It must not be.” “Better than nothing.”

To get up to 150 minutes of physical activity a week, find an activity you enjoy, said Wen. “You’re much more likely to be immersed in what you love than what you have to do.”

It also allows you to think outside the box about how you fit into your exercises.

“Moderate activity need not include what we normally think of as exercise, such as sports or running. News release.” replace some habits That’s all you need.

“For example, walk or bike to work or study without using a car, or actively play with your children or grandchildren. It’s a great way to become