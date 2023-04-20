UNICEF: 12.7 million children in Africa are not vaccinated





Johannesburg — Due to the devastating impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, nearly 13 million children in Africa will miss one or more doses of immunization between 2019 and 2021, leaving the continent vulnerable to many more disease outbreaks. are at risk of “child survival,” says a new report. UNICEF said Thursday. According to the United Nations Children’s Fund, this is the worst childhood immunization setback in 30 years in a three-year global ‘retreat’ in childhood immunization, with Africa declining immunization. It is the region with the highest numbers of unimmunized and under-vaccinated children. From 2019 to 2021, 12.7 million African children missed one or more of her vaccines, and 8.7 million did not receive one of her vaccines, according to UNICEF. . The 2023 State of the World’s Children report confirms earlier signs and shows more data showing the pandemic has ‘has interrupted childhood immunizations almost everywhere’, says UNICEF said. According to UNICEF, half of the world’s 20 countries with the highest number of unvaccinated children are in Africa, UNICEF said. In Nigeria, 2.2 million children are not vaccinated. In Ethiopia, 1.1 million people are not vaccinated against diseases. A UNICEF report is reporting outbreaks of the disease on a scale not seen in years, not only in Africa but also in other parts of the world. In the southern African country of Malawi, a cholera outbreak earlier this year killed more than 1,000 people, the worst in two decades. About 700 children died. measles It happened in Zimbabwe last year. Most Zimbabwean children were not vaccinated against the disease, officials said. UNICEF says “strong demands on health systems, diversion of immunization resources for COVID-19 vaccination, shortages of health workers and home-based measures” all contribute to global lack of immunization. said. So are conflicts, climate change and vaccine hesitation. However, in Africa, the pandemic has exposed and exacerbated “lack of resilience and persistent vulnerabilities in health systems and primary care”. health care‘ said UNICEF. Last year, 34 out of 54 countries in Africa had outbreaks of diseases such as measles, cholera and poliovirus, UNICEF said, adding that the continent had a “child survival crisis”. Mohammed M. Fall, UNICEF Regional Director for Eastern and Southern Africa, said the resurgence of these diseases should serve as a clear warning for Africa. “African leaders must act now and take strong political action to close the immunization gap and ensure that every child is immunized and protected. hmm,” he said. UNICEF notes that children born just before or during the pandemic are past the age at which they would normally be vaccinated, and that health officials are trying to prevent more deadly disease outbreaks by skipping vaccinations. emphasized the need to “catch up” if Also on Thursday, the World Health Organization released its assessment, saying Africa is “back on track” and an estimated 33 million children by 2025 to recover from the “devastating awakening” of the COVID-19 pandemic. I said I need to get vaccinated. ___ Follow AP health coverage at https://apnews.com/hub/health and Africa news at https://apnews.com/hub/africa.

