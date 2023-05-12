Infant dies of Murray Valley encephalitis in Northern Territory’s Big River region





The Northern Territory suffered a second death this year from Murray Valley encephalitis (MVE), prompting health officials to reiterate their warnings to protect themselves and children from mosquitoes as cases of the disease surge. is emitting According to NT Health, MVE can be fatal in up to 30% of cases and occurs after being bitten by a mosquito carrying the MVE virus. A public health alert has been issued following the deaths in the Big Rivers area, with officials saying two young children, including one who died, recently contracted the disease. The Big Rivers region covers 25 percent of the Northern Territory’s land area and extends far south, east and west at its northernmost border, approximately 200 kilometers south of Darwin. Includes the town of Katherine and dozens of remote communities. The Big Rivers region lies below the designated Top End region where Darwin is located. ( ) Big Rivers area. ( ) Officials said there are currently four MVE cases confirmed in the Northern Territory this year, with two other cases listed in the Top End and Berkeley districts. They noted that only two cases have been documented in the last five years. According to NT Health, symptoms of MVE include severe headaches, high fever, drowsiness, tremors, seizures (especially in young children) and, in some cases, when the disease leads to delirium, coma, permanent brain damage, or death. There is also Officials say the risk of contracting MVE increases in the Northern Territory between February and July, with most cases detected between March and May. Health officials announced in February Similar public health warnings On MVE following the death of a person who may have had MVE in Darwin from the virus. NT Health recommends the following precautions to protect adults and children from mosquitoes: Use a protective repellent containing DEET, picaridin, or lemon eucalyptus oil (PMD)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.abc.net.au/news/2023-05-12/murray-valley-encephalitis-nt-second-death-this-year/102338408 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

