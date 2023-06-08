Health
Breast cancer survivor: preventive surgery at MD Anderson found early-stage ovarian cancer
when diagnosed with triple negative breast cancer In 2018, it was less of a surprise. My gynecologist has been observing some suspicious spots on my right breast for years.
almost every time Mammogramand the tech will say, “Oh, there’s something else I need to be careful of.” And my doctor marked the new spot by inserting a small metal clip there after performing the procedure. breast biopsy Moreover.by then my Annual mammography screening It turned out that I definitely had cancer. She already had 5-6 clips on her chest.
but i was I was surprised to learn that I also have stage I. ovarian cancer. I realized that after having my ovaries removed in 2020. removed the fallopian tubes As a risk mitigation measure.
thanks to MD Andersonbut i now show no evidence either disease. And I really appreciate it.
Reason for choosing MD Anderson for my breast cancer treatment
maybe i It was a shock when I found out that my breast cancer was triple negative. We knew it would be more difficult to treat because the disease lacks three of the most common receptors. targeted therapy would be a good option. But when the doctor told me that he knew a really great breast surgeon and made an appointment on the spot, I was too dumbfounded to say anything.
However, when I got home from the doctor’s office, my body trembled a little and I thought: What the heck am I doing wrong? i live in houston MD Anderson The number one hospital in Japan for cancer treatment. why don’t i go there “
i already knew that MD Anderson It was great because my mother, Nancy Henson, was cured. lung cancer many years ago. She died in 2014 at the age of 75, but the cause of her death was not cancer.
I called MD Anderson and made a promise.
My Triple Negative Breast Cancer Treatment
I knew immediately that I had made the right decision. MD Anderson It runs like a well-oiled machine.even me social work counselor it was very helpful. She knew I was in financial trouble at the time, so she gave me some of her parking tickets to ease her burden.
Once the test is positive, BRCA1 mutation After learning how aggressive triple-negative breast cancer can be, I fully agreed with my doctor’s recommendations for breast cancer treatment.
For me, that meant 16 rounds of chemotherapy with a breast oncologist. Doctor.Rashmi Marty: 4 rounds of “Red Devil” (doxorubicin cyclophosphamide) and 12 rounds of paclitaxel.Breast Surgery Oncologist Dr. Medijet Teshome ran double mastectomy To reduce the risk of future cancer. I did that in December 2018.
After that, I was very happy to find out that I didn’t need anything. additional treatment Because I had a complete pathological response to chemotherapy. By the time I had surgery, all I had left was the shell of the tumor. All cancer cells were dead.
Why did I have a fallopian tube/salpingectomy?
Dr. Mercy immediately referred me to a gynecologic oncologist. Dr. Mikaela Onstad Grinsfelder After testing positive for a BRCA1 mutation. She knew it would greatly increase my chances of developing ovarian cancer one day and wanted me to start a high-risk monitoring schedule immediately.
my CA-125 level was always within the normal range. However, Dr. Onstad Grinsfelder recommended surgery to remove my ovaries and fallopian tubes to reduce my chances of developing ovarian cancer.
Unfortunately, all of this happened early on. COVID-19 Pandemic. Everything was new and uncertain, so many restrictions were put in place. I was already planning to replace the tissue expanders with breast implants. However, both that operation and the removal of the ovaries and fallopian tubes were considered “selective” operations and were strictly prohibited at the time.
Thankfully, Dr. Grinsfelder-Onstad has been keeping a close watch on the ever-changing pandemic situation and was quick to schedule an appointment when a slot finally opened for my elective surgery. I did both procedures in June 2020.
Cancer-free and exactly where I should be
had nothing Symptoms of ovarian cancer However, when the pathology report came back after surgery, it turned out that I already had stage I ovarian cancer in my left fallopian tube.
About 6 weeks later, I had surgery to remove the uterus, cervix, lymph nodes, and lymph nodes. omen Find out what additional treatments are recommended as a staging step. I then gave six doses of carboplatin and paclitaxel to kill microscopic cancer cells that might still be floating to reduce the risk of recurrence.
It didn’t bother me at all to have chemotherapy or surgery again. I’m so glad I was able to get rid of the cancer. My only concern now is High recurrence rate of ovarian cancer.
Still, I have a lot of trust in my doctor. MD Anderson. Even if plan A doesn’t work, I know there are plans B and C right behind it.they everytime It really puts your mind at ease and puts your mind at ease as you have alternative options in mind.
if it wasn’t for MD Anderson, I wouldn’t have even known that I had ovarian cancer.and that is How I knew MD Anderson was exactly where I should be.
Please request a reservation at MD Anderson online Or call 1-877-632-6789.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.mdanderson.org/cancerwise/breast-cancer-survivor–preventive-surgery-at-md-anderson-caught-my-early-stage-ovarian-cancer.h00-159619434.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- What’s in a name? Deciphering the Inscrutable Modes of Job Titles
- How to use new AI writing tools in Google Docs and Gmail
- Breast cancer survivor: preventive surgery at MD Anderson found early-stage ovarian cancer
- Sleepy San Andreas Fault near Los Angeles. The researchers have an idea why.
- Imran Khan gets bail in murder case
- Donald Trump to visit Georgia as Fani Willis prepares for possible indictments in election inquiry
- From Adipurush to RRR: six Bollywood films inspired by the Hindu epic Ramayana
- Big 12 Conference to Establish Big 12 Mexico
- Wall Street drifts as investors await inflation data, Fed; GameStop plummets – WKRG News 5
- Scottish gorge becomes climate innovation hub for green tech
- Global News | amma.org
- Bacterial induction of B-cell senescence promotes senescence of the gut microbiota