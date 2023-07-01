Mosquitoes test positive for West Nile virus





WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) – The city of Wichita Falls issued a press release on Friday, June 30, informing the public that a mosquito pool tested positive for West Nile virus. West Nile virus is a zoonotic single-stranded RNA virus that is transmitted primarily by mosquitoes. This was the first positive test of the year in Wichita Falls early in the season. “It’s amazing that we tested positive so early,” said Samantha Blair, Wichita Falls Health District Environmental Health Director. “It’s normal for us to test positive because it’s endemic in this area, but it’s surprising that we got this result so quickly. Most cases were reported in late July, 8 I won’t get a positive test result until May or September.” It’s hotter than usual for this time of year, and experts attribute it to early testing. City officials in the health district will continue further inspections as well as spraying as needed to limit the number of mosquitoes in the area. “Spraying is always a last resort,” said Andrew Skinner, a sanitation officer for the city of Wichita Falls. “We use something called a gravity trap, so the gravity trap attracts mosquitoes that are ready to suck blood and lay eggs. , and when female mosquitoes attempt to lay their eggs, they head towards the stinky water, where they are sucked into traps with fans.” Authorities are keeping mosquitoes alive so they can be tested. They encourage residents to do whatever they can to stop mosquito breeding. Tips like: Wear long sleeves when doing yard work.

wear insect repellent

Check gutters and stagnant water for nests

If you have a pool, take care of it or throw it away

Get a professional to spray around your home Copyright 2023 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

