Health
IVF may be more successful if eggs are collected in the summer
A new study by Australian researchers suggests that the timing of egg retrieval from a woman’s ovaries during fertility treatment appears to influence fertility.The research results were published in a journal human reproductionThey found that implanting frozen and thawed embryos from summer eggs into a woman’s uterus was 30 percent more likely to give birth to a live baby than if the eggs were harvested in the fall.
To date, there have been conflicting findings about the effects of season on pregnancy and fertility after egg retrieval and embryo freezing. As study leader Dr. Sebastian Leatheric explained, King Edward Memorial Hospital, City Fertility Australia and Fertility specialist in Western Australia“It has long been known that there are seasonal variations in natural fertility rates around the world, but many factors, including environmental, behavioral and sociological factors, may contribute to this.
“Most of the studies looking at the success rate of in vitro fertilization have focused on fresh embryo transfers in which the embryos are returned within a week after egg retrieval. Potential effects on implantation and early gestational development cannot be isolated.
“Recently, many embryos are frozen and transferred at a later date. We thought it would give us an opportunity to investigate separately.”
Leathersich et al. analyzed the results of all frozen embryo transfers performed at a single clinic in Perth over eight years from January 2013 to December 2021. During this period, 3659 frozen embryo transfers were performed and embryos were produced in 2155 IVF cycles. to 1835 patients. Two frozen embryo transfers were excluded due to lack of information on outcome, and 3657 were included in the analysis.
The researchers used meteorological data obtained from the Bureau of Meteorology to examine birth outcomes according to season, temperature, and actual hours of daylight (rather than calculating the time from sunrise to sunset). The researchers compared the number of hours of sunshine on the day the eggs were collected, with low sunshine (0-7.6 hours), medium sunshine (7.7-10.6 hours), and high sunshine (10.7 hours). ~13.3 hours) were created into three groups.
“When we looked specifically at the sunshine hours during the egg-laying season, we saw a similar increase to the summer egg-laying,” Leathersick said. “The live birth rate after frozen embryo transfer from oocytes collected on days with low sunshine was 25.8%. This rate increased to 30.4% when embryos were born from oocytes collected on days with maximum sunshine. This improvement was still seen, even taking into account the season and conditions on the day of embryo transfer.”
The temperature on the day of egg retrieval did not affect the chance of littering. However, embryos transferred on the hottest day (mean temperature 14.5-27.8°C) had an 18% lower, slightly increased chance of live birth compared to the coldest day (0.1-9.8°C). . The miscarriage rate went from 5.5% to 7.6%.
“Our study suggests that optimal conditions for birth appear to be associated with increased daylight hours in the summer and on egg retrieval days,” Leathersick said.
“In our study, the overall live birth rate after frozen embryo transfer was 28 per 100 live births. There were 31 live births per 100. This improved birth rate was seen regardless of when the embryos were finally implanted in the woman’s uterus: birth rates were higher when eggs were collected in spring or winter. , was between these two numbers.”
Factors that may be responsible for increased fertility after egg retrieval during summer and long periods of sunshine include melatonin. Levels of this hormone are usually higher in winter and spring, and it takes three to six months for the egg to develop and be released from the ovary. Differences in lifestyle between winter and summer may also play a role.
The findings that miscarriage rates were highest when embryo transfers occurred on the hottest day are consistent with epidemiologic studies showing higher miscarriage rates in the summer. “This suggests that the adverse effects of high temperatures are more likely to be related to early pregnancy than egg development,” says Leathersich.
Leathersick acknowledged that there are many factors that influence fertility success, including age, smoking, avoidance of alcohol and other toxins, and maintaining a healthy activity level and weight. But the study suggests that clinicians and patients can also consider the importance of environmental factors and their effects on egg quality and embryonic development, he said.
“We have effectively separated the conditions at the time of oocyte retrieval from the conditions at the time of implantation, demonstrating that environmental factors during oocyte development are as important or even more important than those during implantation and early pregnancy. I did,” he said. .
Leathersich also said that because the study was a retrospective rather than prospective study, it could not show that conditions at the time of egg retrieval caused differences in fertility rates, only that they were associated with them. rice field. Ideally, the study should be replicated at other centers with different conditions and different treatment protocols, he said, to confirm the findings.
“It would also be interesting to examine the effects of seasonal and environmental factors on sperm parameters, as this may have contributed to our observations,” he said. “We currently plan to analyze this same group of patients using air quality data because exposure to harmful pollutants has seasonal variations and can adversely affect reproductive outcomes. I’m here.
“Finally, given the significant increase in so-called ‘social egg freezing’ for fertility preservation and the fact that this group is generally flexible about when to receive treatment, these It will be very interesting to see if the observations of ‘ also hold true for frozen oocytes’ thawed and fertilized eggs years later. Improved results in this group could have a significant impact on women making future fertility decisions, but long-term follow-up is needed before any conclusions can be drawn about this population. can take a while. ”
|
Sources
2/ https://www.labonline.com.au/content/life-scientist/article/ivf-may-be-more-successful-if-eggs-are-harvested-in-summer-998830618
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- NATO summit: Ukraine’s future membership to be discussed by Lithuanian leaders – BBC News
- IVF may be more successful if eggs are collected in the summer
- Turkey’s pledge to support Sweden’s NATO membership is tied to security and EU membership goals
- Why Bollywood remains “sexist and regressive”
- Fmr. Northwestern football player details hazing in program
- Series of pacts, strategy for students, 25-year plan as PM Modi visits Paris
- Ahead of the 2023 U-17 World Cup, here are President Jokowi’s realistic goals for the U-17 national team
- Put on some disco duds and head to Doylestown on Friday; cat show in Wooster
- Opening of a new clothing store at Walden Galleria in Cheektowaga
- OMG Teaser 2: Akshay Channels Lord Shiva As He Comes To The Rescue Of Pankaj Tripathi | Bollywood
- Cricket club apologizes after controversial run-out TWO WEEKS after Bairstow’s Ashes sacking
- Entertainment figure trial: Defendant denies forcing cocaine into woman’s mouth