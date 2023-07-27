Health
Picking High-Quality Snacks Earlier in the Day Can Help You Stay Healthy
- A new study shows the quality of snacks you eat is more important than the amount or how often you snack. Timing also plays a role.
- Snacking late at night was linked with unfavorable blood glucose and insulin levels.
- Examples of high-quality snacks include fresh fruit, nuts, seeds, and Greek yogurt.
- Examples of low-quality snacks include processed snacks, baked goods, and candy.
Snacks are a major part of our diets, accounting for
In a new study with more than 1,000 participants, researchers how having a snack at different points during the day and the quality of these snacks impacts your health.
The study was presented at NUTRITION 2023 the annual flagship meeting of the American Society for Nutrition.
The study found that the type of snacks you eat is more important than the amount or how often you snack. The timing of snacking also matters, and late-night snacking tends to consist of larger amounts and less healthy food choices of sweets and fast foods.
Researchers looked at snacking quantity, quality, and timing with blood fats and insulin levels, and discovered that snacking on foods that contain nutrients proportionate to their calories was linked to improved blood fat and insulin levels.
Additionally, they found that snacking late at night was associated with unfavorable blood glucose and lipid levels. Researchers did not find a connection between snacking frequency, calorie intake, and food quantity with blood fats and insulin.
“Opting for high-quality snacks reduces the consumption of excessive sugar, salt, and saturated fats that comes from processed snacks,” said Lisa R. Young, PhD, RDN, nutrition consultant and author, Finally Full, Finally Slim& The Portion Teller Plan. “High consumption of these can lead to poor health outcomes including obesity, high blood pressure, and risk of heart disease.”
High-quality snacks also typically provide nutrients for a balanced diet which further promotes overall health. Paying attention to your portion sizes does still matter, Young added.
“While it’s always better to snack less to lower the overall daily caloric intake if one does snack remember that quality is key,” said Dr. William Li, medical doctor and New York Times bestselling author of Eat to Beat Your Diet: Burn Fat, Heal Your Metabolism, and Live Longer.
“Poor quality snacks tend to be ultra-processed foods — the kind you find in the middle aisles of the grocery store or the gas station — and they are made with artificial preservatives, colors, flavorings, and they can be loaded with added sugar,” Li stated.
High-quality snack foods, by contrast, are minimally processed, like tree nuts and seeds, or dried fruit — think trail mix — or whole fruits like an apple, pear, orange, etc. These high-quality snacks are good sources of dietary fiber as well as polyphenols that can help your body fight harmful fat, lower inflammation, and improve your health defenses, Dr. Li said.
In many cases, eating late in the evening results in consuming additional calories.
“Snacking late at night tends to be unfavorable as it often leads to the consumption of excess calories due to unhealthy food choices,” Young stated. “This leads to weight gain as calories eaten are less likely to be burned off and will be stored as fat. It disrupts proper digestion which can lead to discomfort making it difficult to sleep and lowering your sleep quality.”
For optimal health, Li agrees it’s best to curtail eating when you finish dinner. In other words, don’t snack before bedtime.
“What this does is expand the time you are fasting overnight — from the end of dinner through your sleep and until the morning,” said Li. “During fasting, your metabolism shifts from energy storage mode where it’s loading up calories to energy burning mode, where it is burning down calories. By eliminating evening snacking, you’ll drop your insulin levels for longer, burn more body fat, and improve your metabolism. Late night snacking interferes with this process and cuts short the time your metabolism can benefit from these critical processes.”
“Good snacks would be nutrient-dense containing vitamins and minerals and low in saturated fats, added sugars, and sodium,” said Young. “This would include fresh fruits, nuts, seeds, greek yogurt, etc.”
When it comes to the timing of snacking, a few hours after breakfast and in the afternoon between lunch and dinner would be a good time to snack to maintain energy levels and prevent overeating for the next meal, Young explained.
A light snack before a workout is always helpful to provide energy and perform better during the session. Although the timing of snacks is preferential, avoid snacking late at night before bedtime to prevent indigestion and improve sleep quality.
According to a new study, the type of snacks you eat is more important than the quantity or frequency of snacking. Timing also matters
Eating snacks late in the evening was associated with unfavorable blood glucose and insulin levels.
High-quality snacks contain vitamins and minerals and are low in saturated fat and added sugar. They include fresh fruit, nuts, seeds, and Greek yogurt.
Low-quality snacks include processed snacks, baked goods, and candy.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.healthline.com/health-news/picking-high-quality-snacks-earlier-in-the-day-can-help-you-stay-healthy
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Picking High-Quality Snacks Earlier in the Day Can Help You Stay Healthy
- Sinead O’Connor dies aged 56
- Kevin Spacey cleared of all sexual assault charges – BBC News
- WHO endorses landmark public health decisions on Essential Medicines for Multiple Sclerosis
- Separation Techniques for PFAS Quantitation and Dietary Intake from Food Packaging
- Niger soldiers declare coup on national TV – BBC News
- A Rare Case of Nodular Mantle Cell Lymphoma of the Gastrointestinal Tract Discovered During a Routine …
- The statue was built in 1998 to replace one that dated back to 425AD. #China #Shorts #BBCNews
- How the brain detects and regulates inflammation — ScienceDaily
- Irish singer Sinéad O’Connor dies aged 56 – BBC News
- Findings offer hope for development of new medications — ScienceDaily
- Researchers discover AI helps provide better data in the study of the heart