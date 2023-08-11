Health
New COVID-19 variant EG.5 emerges as cases of the virus increase in North Carolina and across the country
RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) — COVID-19 cases are increasing in North Carolina and across the country. The presence of the virus in wastewater has increased by five-fold since mid-June.
Wastewater monitoring is usually an early warning sign of an increase in cases and a rise in other metrics.
There are now 297 people hospitalized for COVID-19 across the state. This number has steadily increased each week since the beginning of July but this is still 80% fewer patients than the number admitted this time last August (1,054).
“I think it’s definitely a good sign. But we also don’t want to be complacent. And when we move into the fall and winter seasons, we really have the peak in respiratory diseases. We want to be sure people are taking the steps now to protect themselves so we don’t get into trouble,” explained Dr. Betsey Tilson, North Carolina’s State Health Director.
Emergency room visits for respiratory illness have also started to creep up in the last four weeks. The latest data shows that 4.1% of ER visits involved respiratory symptoms; this time last year that percentage was double (10.4%).
This upward trend is mirrored across the nation with COVID-19 hospitalizations increasing by 40% in July.
This uptick comes as a new COVID-19 variant, EG.5, is increasing across the U.S.
“It’s mutating because it’s probably easier to catch, easier to transmit,” explained Dr. David Wohl, an infectious disease expert at UNC Health.
The variant accounts for around 17% of new infections nationwide, according to estimates from the CDC. The latest strain of the Omicron family, XBB.1.16 accounts for about 16% of infections.
Tilson and Wohl said the presence of the variant may be partially to blame for the increase, but over the past few years, there has been a slight spike in infections this time of year.
“Since it’s been so hot and people have been really coming inside and collecting inside, that might be part of it and then waning of immunity, people being farther away from a past infection or farther away from their last booster,” said Tilson.
Despite the bump now, Wohl said EG.5 is within the Omicron family and doesn’t expect it to bring a massive surge.
“This new subvariant is very closely related to the variants that have been circulating for months. If you got COVID-19 within the last three months, you probably got something that’s extremely similar to this new subvariant. So I’m not too worried,” he said.
This week state health officials cautioned North Carolinians to prepare ahead of a respiratory illness season that may bring a high number of COVID, flu and respiratory illness cases.
Officials recommend people stay updated on COVID-19 boosters.
People who are eligible for a COVID-19 booster now are those whose last COVID vaccine was:
- Two months ago (people with compromised immune systems)
- Four months ago (people 65 years or older)
- Before September 2022 (everyone)
However, the U.S. is expected to release an updated version of the vaccine at the end of September that targets Omicron variants. Wohl said even with the new variant, the vaccine will still be effective, but people will have to choose when to get boosted.
“I wish that the new variant vaccine had been around now before kids went back to school. I think it’s unfortunate and that may cause us some trouble,” Wohl said.
He recommended people who are older, immunocompromised or planning travels or going back to school consider getting a booster now. He recommends all others who are up to date on their vaccines wait it out.
In addition to an updated COVID-19 vaccine, health experts also advise people to get their flu shots in September or early October. Individuals older than 60 years old should also ask their doctor about the RSV vaccine.
Here’s where to find a vaccination location: https://covid19.ncdhhs.gov/vaccines?click_source=alert
Beyond vaccines, Tilson said now is also the time to stock up on COVID-19 tests. The state still has at-home tests available for free.
Additionally, all the same precautions are encouraged.
“Making sure that if you’re sick, you’re not going out. You’re not sending your kids to school sick. Making sure we’re doing really good hand-washing and having those hand sanitizers, making sure if you’re sneezing, sneeze into your arm, not into our hands,” Tilson said.
|
Sources
2/ https://abc11.com/nc-covid-19-vaccine-booster-new-variant/13629659/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- New COVID-19 variant EG.5 emerges as cases of the virus increase in North Carolina and across the country
- Western allies get ‘sobering’ update on Ukraine counteroffensive
- Hawaii wildfires declared an emergency as land is scorched ‘like an apocalypse’ – BBC News
- Long Covid cases in US adults are on the decline, but many continue to struggle with symptoms, studies show
- Dozens killed in ‘unprecedented’ wildfire disaster in Maui
- Tourists and residents were forced to flee the wildfires. #Shorts #Hawaii #Wildfires #BBCNews
- Combinations of aerobic, muscle-strengthening activities reduce risk for mortality
- More than a dozen indictments expected from Georgia DA in Trump case
- Child victims of Yemen’s civil war – BBC News
- Rising COVID numbers: Haywood County medical director urges community vigilance
- NBA star Steph Curry sings with Paramore
- New initiative takes One Health approach to advance microbiome research