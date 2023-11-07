‘Vaccine passports’ effective in boosting COVID-19 vaccine uptake: study





A report in the journal Health Affairs has found that proof-of-vaccine mandates may be an effective way to increase vaccination uptake across certain age groups, after studying the policy enforced during the COVID-19 pandemic. In fall 2021, proof of COVID-19 vaccination was mandated for all non-essential businesses and venues across 10 Canadian provinces. A group of researchers said the announcement increased first-dose uptake by 290,168 people, or 17.5 per cent, but the numbers stopped climbing within six weeks. “These behavioral changes were short-lived,” the study read. “Uptake returned to preannouncement levels — or lower — in all age groups within six weeks, despite mandates remaining in place for at least four months.” The study said the decline happened early and was more prevalent among people ages 12 to 17. Story continues below advertisement “What that tells us is that the announcement itself actually has a positive response, particularly with younger people,” said the University of Saskatchewan’s Nazeem Muhajarine, a community health and epidemiology professor and a co-author of the Health Affairs research report. “When a policy is introduced, you have a sudden uptake in whom the vaccine uptake was relatively low. In older people — 70 and above, 80 and above — the vaccine uptake was relatively high so there wasn’t a whole lot of room to improve on top of that.” He said that now, without the vaccine passport in place anymore, the uptake for additional shots has been very slow in people under age 50. Trending Now 45-minute long orca attack sinks yet another yacht off Morocco

Evan Ellingson, ‘My Sister’s Keeper’ and ‘CSI: Miami’ child star, dies at 35 Now, there are two new COVID-19 vaccines — reformulated by Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna — to fight the XBB.1.5 Omicron subvariant, which has become dominant across the country. “It is not a booster dose,” Muhajarine said. “It is a new vaccine, reformulated vaccine, that target currently circulating variants of the virus.” He and other Saskatchewan doctors said it is vital to get the new vaccine. “It can protect you from serious outcomes like hospitalization,” said Saskatchewan’s chief medical health officer, Dr. Saqib Shahab. According to Shahab, the new formulation will protect people for one year, similar to a flu vaccine. Story continues below advertisement “Most people now getting COVID, for most people it is fever, sore throat for a couple of days and then they are fine, but still, it can be an issue for those who are immune-suppressed, who have underlying heart or lung disease, who are older and also those who are in congregated living facilities.”

© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://globalnews.ca/news/10075911/saskatchewan-vaccine-passport-mandate-effectiveness/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos