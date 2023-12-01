Health
Study evaluates personality predictors of dementia diagnosis and neuropathology
In a recent study published in Alzheimer’s & Dementia, researchers analyzed individual-level data from multiple studies to develop Bayesian models to test whether the Big Five personality traits and subjective well-being (SWB) differentially predict dementia diagnoses and neuropathology at autopsy.
Additionally, they investigated whether certain sociodemographic and baseline cognitive health factors moderate these associations.
Study: Personality predictors of dementia diagnosis and neuropathological burden: An individual participant data meta-analysis. Image Credit: Robert Kneschke/Shutterstock.com
Background
The Big Five and SWB are widely accepted psychological constructs of personality. The former has five dimensions: extraversion, agreeableness, conscientiousness, neuroticism, and openness, while the latter evaluates an individual’s overall life satisfaction and happiness, encompassing positive and negative effects.
Alzheimer’s disease (AD) is the leading cause of dementia; however, the majority of dementia cases are due to mixed pathologies, which might manifest as vascular, frontotemporal, and Lewy body.
After an extensive review of the literature within Web of Science, PubMed, and EBSCOhost databases, researchers observed that several researchers had examined the associations between well-being and dementia.
However, there is a lack of systematic investigation of the links between well-being and personality traits with neuropathology and dementia using a meta-analytic approach.
About the study
Researchers first examined the foundational associations between Big Five personality traits and SWB and the development of neuropathology and its clinical manifestation, i.e., dementia.
Next, they integrated data from eight longitudinal samples (44,531 participants) simultaneously using a one-stage individual participant data meta-analysis (IPD-MA).
This helped calculate the estimation of the overall robustness of personality and well-being predictors of dementia and pathology while preserving heterogeneity in predictions across studies, such as differences in sociodemographic and design characteristics (e.g., age of participants at baseline and years of follow-up).
They used individual participant data, including participants in all models for which they had requisite data. Because measures were not identical across samples, they used conceptual harmonization.
Examining these relationships in multiple studies helped researchers understand how these factors were interrelated across different groups of people, different measurement methods, and periods.
Further, it can help gain valuable insights into the mechanisms that elucidate these associations and develop interventions and screening assessments for dementia.
As Big Five and SWB measures were on different scales, they transformed all psychosocial indicators to Percentages Of the Maximum Possible score (POMP), which allowed for interpretation in relative percentiles.
Results
Results suggested robust prospective associations between some Big Five and SWB psychological factors and dementia diagnosis but not neuropathology.
Neuroticism and negative affect were risk factors, while extraversion, conscientiousness, and positive affect were protective against incident dementia diagnosis.
Specifically, neuroticism was not directly correlated to neuropathology biomarkers, as shown in prior research.
Average negative affect, one of the Big Five traits dimension, characterized by aversive mood states, anxiety, anger, disgust, guilt, and fear, when assessed on several occasions, is highly related to neuroticism.
Thus, expectedly, negative affect and neuroticism were positively associated with dementia diagnosis.
Research also suggests that negative affect is associated with neuroinflammation, particularly in individuals with AD who have a high amyloid beta (Aβ) load.
Moderation analyses suggested that cognitive function at baseline did not moderate associations between Big Five personality traits and neuropathology. Some evidence from these studies favored the cognitive resilience model, where older individuals tended to have higher Braak stages.
Nonetheless, they emphasize the need for more research on traits, dementia diagnosis, and the Braak stage. Importantly, older individuals with higher conscientiousness were less likely to be diagnosed with dementia.
Finally, findings evidenced that positive affect, openness to experience, and satisfaction with life might be protective against dementia diagnosis, even though the effects were only significant in some studies.
Conclusions
Overall, the current IPD-MA extended prior work, providing robust evidence that neuroticism, conscientiousness, and negative affect are associated with incident dementia diagnoses across samples, measures, and time.
Across all analyses, the directional consistency in estimates despite interstudy differences in operational definitions of dementia diagnosis emphasizes the practicality of using either self-reported or clinical diagnoses of dementia, contributing to conceptual replication efforts and this study’s harmonization approach.
This study also highlighted that assessing personality traits and well-being can be quick and low-cost. Conversely, conducting neuropsychological assessments and collecting neuro biomarkers can be time-consuming, costly, and stressful for patients.
Thus, incorporating psychological trait measures into clinical screening or diagnosis criteria for dementia could be beneficial.
It also facilitates the identification of individuals at a higher risk for developing chronic illnesses in the future. Thus, there will be adequate time to implement interventions, i.e., before the onset of dementia symptoms, potentially leading to better outcomes for patients.
Future work should build upon these findings, focusing on more nuanced questions to determine temporal trends in these associations and their underlying mechanisms.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.news-medical.net/news/20231201/Study-evaluates-personality-predictors-of-dementia-diagnosis-and-neuropathology.aspx
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Study evaluates personality predictors of dementia diagnosis and neuropathology
- Retired colonel on what we can expect Israelis to do if truce ends
- Remembering those impacted by HIV and AIDS on World AIDS Day
- How King Charles III is breaking from tradition
- NYT reporter says Israel knew Hamas’s attack plan over a year ago
- Mysterious dog respiratory illness? Veterinarians are not worried : Shots
- Mystery caller ‘trolls’ Charles Barkley on premiere of show
- What do we know about China’s respiratory illness surge?
- Anderson Cooper is learning to grieve
- World AIDS Day: The WHO European Region has the fastest growing HIV epidemic in the world – World
- Ex-Ukrainian official believes this act was ‘personal revenge by Putin’
- WHO’s annual malaria report spotlights the growing threat of climate change