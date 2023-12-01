Health
Spotlight: Reflecting on Recent Progress in HIV Research | NICHD
In the 35 years since the first World AIDS Day (WAD) commemoration, the global scientific community has made enormous strides in developing safe and highly effective strategies to prevent and treat HIV. Yet there remains much to do, including efforts to apply these powerful tools globally and to reduce stigma and other barriers to care. Although NICHD is one of several NIH institutes that support and conduct HIV/AIDS research, it has a unique focus on infants, children, adolescents, and women, including those who are pregnant.
The theme for WAD2023—Remember and Commit—invites reflection on some of NICHD’s recent progress in advancing HIV research and the institute’s ongoing efforts to ensure healthy and optimal lives for those affected by HIV/AIDS.
Optimizing Outcomes for Infants and Children
Since the mid-1990s, NICHD research has led to the implementation of HIV testing and prevention measures that have helped lower the rate of perinatal HIV transmission in the United States to less than 1%. Encouraging pregnant people with HIV to take antiretroviral therapy (ART) throughout pregnancy is extremely successful at reducing the number of children born with HIV, but the potential effects of antiretroviral drugs on the child’s neurodevelopment remain less clear. Recent NICHD-funded research found that the risk for developmental delay by age 5 years was lower among HIV-negative children whose mothers began ART before pregnancy, compared to those whose mothers began treatment during pregnancy. The findings underscore the importance of starting ART early to help protect the health of the fetus.
Optimizing outcomes for children with perinatal exposure to HIV and ART is the theme of a recently published special issue of the Journal of the International AIDS Society. The supplement includes a commentary from NIH scientists highlighting ways to address research gaps to prevent and treat negative health outcomes for these children as they grow into adolescence and young adulthood.
A Time of Transition: Tailoring Care for Adolescents and Young Adults
Young people ages 13 to 24 years account for one in five new HIV diagnoses in the United States. The latest estimates from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention indicate that HIV rates are declining in this age group, suggesting that efforts to improve the reach of HIV testing, treatment, and prevention strategies are paying off.
Yet youth remain the least likely of any U.S. age group to know their HIV status. Early diagnosis of HIV enables early treatment, which both improves the health of the person living with the virus and prevents transmission to others. NICHD funded the development and evaluation of a digital tool that may increase HIV testing among youth visiting hospital emergency departments. Such a tool could offer a convenient way for hospitals to promote HIV testing and allow health care providers to collect more accurate data on risk behaviors, including substance use before or during sex.
Youth also are less likely than adults to use pre-exposure prophylaxis (PrEP), medicine taken to prevent getting HIV. The recent availability of generic versions of a daily PrEP pill has decreased costs substantially, compared to branded drug prices. NICHD-supported research predicted that, compared to annual HIV screening alone, generic PrEP with HIV screening every three months would result in fewer HIV acquisitions, longer life expectancy, and fewer HIV-associated costs among U.S. young men who have sex with men.
Getting into care and staying in care can be challenging for young adults in general, but particularly for people whose HIV is acquired or diagnosed during young adulthood. NICHD recently announced a new program to prevent and treat HIV among adolescents and young adults in low- and middle-income countries. Researchers will evaluate HIV prevention, treatment, and care interventions suited to local health care infrastructure in eight African countries. The effort will focus on locations with limited research capacity and with populations underrepresented in HIV research, such as sexual and gender minorities, commercial sex workers, and people who use drugs.
The transition from pediatric to adult HIV care programs is another obstacle to improving health outcomes among youth with HIV. A recent NICHD-supported study highlighted the importance of social support just prior to this transition. Young adults born with HIV who reported average or high levels of social support were more likely to maintain viral suppression—when ART reduces the amount of HIV in the blood to an undetectable level—than peers with low social support.
Linking HIV and Reproductive Health
Worldwide, most new HIV acquisitions occur through sex. Many women are simultaneously at risk for unintended pregnancy and sexually transmitted infections (STIs), including HIV. NICHD supports the development and testing of multipurpose prevention technologies—contraceptive products that also protect against STIs. For example, researchers at Boston University and their collaborators are developing a vaginal film that can deliver an anti-sperm antibody, as well as antibodies against HIV and herpes simplex virus 2. Another NICHD-supported project is evaluating the potential of a contraceptive vaginal ring that also prevents HIV acquisition.
NICHD also supports work to optimize contraceptives for people with HIV. Some antiretroviral drugs interact with hormonal birth control, meaning that a woman taking ART may be more likely to become pregnant despite using contraception. For example, NICHD-supported research revealed that women with a contraceptive implant who were taking efavirenz-containing ART had substantially lower levels of contraceptive hormones than women not taking ART. Better understanding these drug-drug interactions is essential to advancing contraceptive options for women with HIV.
Supporting Pregnancy and Parenthood
Knowing one’s HIV status also is critical to planning for a healthy pregnancy. Taking ART throughout pregnancy not only reduces the risk of perinatal transmission but also benefits the health of the pregnant person. An NICHD-funded study found that those with low C4+ cell counts—an indication that HIV has weakened the immune system—in early pregnancy and those who began ART later in pregnancy were at greatest risk for new-onset hypertensive disorders of pregnancy. Another study found that those with higher viral loads during pregnancy had a higher ratio of omega-6 to omega-3 fatty acids, indicating an inflammatory response and possibly a less healthy environment for the developing fetus. Findings from these studies underscore the importance of receiving comprehensive HIV treatment throughout pregnancy.
Other NICHD-supported research focuses on the experiences of mothers living with HIV. A recent study showed that widowed mothers and those who were recently diagnosed with HIV had more negative feelings or thoughts about their HIV status—known as internalized stigma. A related analysis found that women with higher levels of internalized stigma were less likely to disclose their HIV status to their children. Better understanding of internalized stigma and its impacts may aid efforts to reduce stigma more broadly and support mothers living with HIV.
Additional Resources
These study summaries provide just a glimpse into the some of the recent progress NICHD has made in preventing and treating HIV among its populations of interest. The following resources provide additional information:
|
Sources
2/ https://www.nichd.nih.gov/newsroom/news/120123-world-AIDS-day
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Spotlight: Reflecting on Recent Progress in HIV Research | NICHD
- ‘Admired and hated:’ Historian on Henry Kissinger’s legacy
- Henry Kissinger dies aged 100 – a look at one of the US’s most controversial diplomats
- Study evaluates personality predictors of dementia diagnosis and neuropathology
- Retired colonel on what we can expect Israelis to do if truce ends
- Remembering those impacted by HIV and AIDS on World AIDS Day
- How King Charles III is breaking from tradition
- NYT reporter says Israel knew Hamas’s attack plan over a year ago
- Mysterious dog respiratory illness? Veterinarians are not worried : Shots
- Mystery caller ‘trolls’ Charles Barkley on premiere of show
- What do we know about China’s respiratory illness surge?
- Anderson Cooper is learning to grieve