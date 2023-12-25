Has COVID-19 turned into another winter bug? Lessons to learn from JN.1 spread | Health and Wellness News





There was a time when 42-year-old Renuka Ghosh looked forward to mountain hikes and a celebration of her birthday, which coincided with Christmas on December 25. However, the pandemic has rewritten the winter narrative for her as she falls sick routinely at this time of the year. Now, three bouts later, she masks up outdoors and isolates indoors most of the time.

Yet, despite Renuka’s efforts, there’s a challenge she can’t escape: SARS-CoV-2 is transforming into a winter bug. Its presence looms large, becoming most prominent during the colder months, mirroring the seasonal patterns of the flu and other lesser-known viruses like respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), rhinovirus, and adenovirus. “Covid is here to stay as a winter bug,” says Dr Rahul Pandit, Chair, Intensive Care Unit, at HN Reliance Hospital and former member of the state Covid task force. Why does Covid intensify in winter? “Scientific studies say that colder temperatures and drier air create an environment conducive to the stability and transmission of respiratory viruses, potentially contributing to the heightened impact of COVID-19 during the winter months,” says Dr Lancelot Pinto, senior pulmonologist and epidemiologist at Hinduja Hospital. This helps them mutate. Aerosolised particles from a COVID-19 positive person’s cough lingers in the air longer, putting healthy people at risk. However, COVID-19’s unique characteristics, such as its longer incubation period and ability to spread asymptomatically, contribute to its distinct impact on winter health dynamics, according to Dr Subhash Salunkhe, the former chairman of the Covid-19 task force. In fact, a 2020 study had shown that even a one per cent decrease in humidity could lead to a significant six per cent increase in the number of COVID-19 cases. This is borne out by the fact that in India, both the second (2021) and the third waves (2022) happened between December and March, when temperatures across the country were lower. The JN.1 sub-variant of Omicron is also spreading now. Additionally, seasonal factors affecting human immune responses can drive the virus to adapt. These mutations can lead to the emergence of new variants, influencing the virus’s behaviour and potentially impacting its transmissibility and severity of illness during the winter months. JN.1, when compared to its parent BA.2.86 lineage, has an extra spike mutation, L455S, notably amplifying its immune evasion capabilities. Variants like HK.3 also have immune escape capabilities compared to the EG.5.1 variant. Will variants be more virulent? As immunity develops through infection or vaccination, the severity of illness typically diminishes over time. Most respiratory viruses entail initial severe outbreaks followed by milder infections due to immune memory. “While the emergence of variants is a concern, it doesn’t necessarily indicate heightened lethality, reflecting a common feature in the evolution of viruses,” says Dr Salunkhe. Will those who had the infection before become more vulnerable to seasonal attacks? What about those who are battling long COVID? As it transforms into a winter bug, COVID-19 will persist as a risk for those with compromised health conditions and comorbidities. Dr Pradeep Awate, the former surveillance officer of Maharashtra, in fact, calls for research on long COVID vulnerabilities in our own population. “This is crucial as the majority of existing studies are derived from Europe and the US,” he says. We also have to see if, as Dr Pandit says, COVID has a lasting impact beyond winter.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://indianexpress.com/article/health-wellness/covid-19-winter-bug-lessons-from-jn-1-spread-9082104/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos