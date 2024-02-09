Health
New AI technology helps treat stroke patients – WSOC TV
CHARLOTTE — Novant Health sees 800 stroke patients a year at Presbyterian Hospital, where doctors say time is of the essence when treating the condition.
Doctors are using a tool that is transforming treatment and saving lives by identifying where in the brain a stroke occurs within seconds thanks to artificial intelligence.
Channel 9 spoke to stroke patients who found out AI was playing a role in saving their quality of life.
“I was driving my kids to art class the other day, and it was amazing,” said Matthew Moguku.
After surviving a traumatic stroke, 51-year-old Moguku said he should never take the small things in life for granted.
“It was really bad. I could be dead right now or not be able to move at all,” Moguku said. “It's almost like it doesn't move at all.”
Moguku's CT scan showed that an artery in the back of his brain was clogged, stopping blood flow. And within seconds I started feeling the effects.
“I couldn't breathe,” he said. “I couldn't move anything. They were talking to me and I could kind of hear it, but it wasn't really like that,” he said.
Doctors say patients lose two million brain cells every minute when blood stops flowing to their brains, affecting their ability to speak, see and even move.
Moguku was rushed to Novant Presbyterian Church's emergency room, but little did he know that artificial intelligence was working there to save his life.
“AI is already dramatically changing medicine,” said Dr. Andrew Griffin, a neuroradiologist at Novant.
Griffin's stroke team was alerted when Moguku was taken to the emergency room.
Viz.ai We analyzed images from Mogk's CAT scan and AI technology to determine where the stroke occurred.
“How quickly can AI detect a stroke in a patient compared to a human? We're talking minutes to seconds,” Griffin said.
An alert was immediately sent to Griffin's cell phone, giving him an instant roadmap for where to find the blood clot and remove it with a catheter.
“What does that mean for patient care?” Griffin said. “That means faster treatment, and when it comes to stroke, we have a 'time is brain' mantra.”
AI technology and the staff's quick response not only saved Moguku's life, but also his quality of life.
Moguk spent a month in intensive care at the hospital, relearning to walk and move without assistance.
“If I took another 20 minutes, there was a very good chance I wouldn’t be able to do this,” he said.
Moguk said advances in modern medicine and AI have allowed him to be with his wife and two children.
“I feel really, really lucky to have been through such a traumatic experience and recovered from it so well,” he said.
Moguk will undergo tests in the next few months, but doctors said they expect him to make a full recovery.
Novant has been using AI technology with stroke patients since 2019.
Video: 'Trust your body': Woman who suffered a stroke in her 20s shares warning story
©2024 Cox Media Group
|
Sources
2/ https://www.wsoctv.com/news/local/new-ai-technology-helps-treat-stroke-victims/3S2B2S6QM5HGZGEKEKGIE7OG5Y/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Kareena Kapoor says Taimur doesn't want to be an actor: he wants to be Messi | Bollywood
- New AI technology helps treat stroke patients – WSOC TV
- The response rate to aecc inquiries exceeds 75% of UK universities.
- Arbaaz finds it inappropriate that his ex, Giorgia, is talking about their breakup | Bollywood
- Women's tennis sweeps Coppin State for first win of the spring
- Billy Porter FASHION March 2024 Cover Star
- Stock & Exchange Market News, Business & Finance News, Sensex, Nifty, Global Market, NSE, BSE Live IPO News
- Sofia Vergara “feels ready for the next chapter” | Entertainment
- UAB was selected as one of 12 partners to provide services for the International Space Station Program – News
- 100 Ukrainians repatriated in prisoner exchange between Russia and Ukraine
- 'Game of Thrones' spin-off in preparation from 'Batman' author – The Hollywood Reporter
- Rams DC Chris Shula hopes to continue the legacy of family football