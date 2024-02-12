Oregon resident contracted bubonic plague from cat





February 7th, Deschutes County Health Services Oregon has confirmed the first reported case of bubonic plague in humans in nearly a decade. It is believed that the plague was transmitted from the patient's pet cat.

Deschutes County Health Officer Dr. Richard Fawcett said. NBC News The cat was “very sick” and had an abscess, which suggested it had a “pretty serious” infection. A release from health officials said everyone who had close contact with the patient or her pet was contacted and “provided with medication to prevent the disease.”

People exposed to plague usually begin to experience symptoms such as swollen lymph nodes (buboes), fever, nausea, weakness, chills, and muscle aches within two to eight days after exposure. In the case of the Oregon patient, diagnosis and treatment began quickly, so the county health department said additional cases in the area are unlikely.

Dr. Fawcett also told NBC News that the patient “responded very well to antibiotic treatment.”





The plague is rare in modern times, and antibiotics have made it much less deadly to humans than it once was, but the longer it goes untreated, the more severe the disease becomes. “It's the same thing that caused the Black Death, but it was before antibiotics,” David Wagner, director of the Center for Biodefense and Disease Ecology at Northern Arizona University's Pathogen and Microbiome Institute, told the magazine. “The Black Death is now very easily treatable.” It's a simple antibiotic. ”

Never miss a story — sign up PEOPLE's free daily newsletter From celebrity news to captivating and interesting stories, stay up to date with the best of what PEOPLE has to offer.

Plague is most often transmitted through flea bites or contact with infected animals. Mice, squirrels, chipmunks, and other rodents are the animals most likely to transmit this disease. The county advised people to avoid contact with rodents and fleas as much as possible, and to prevent pet cats from hunting rodents.





In addition, pet owners should keep their animals on a leash when outdoors, treat them for fleas, and take them to the veterinarian if they come into contact with a dead rodent. You should also avoid feeding squirrels and chipmunks, stay away from other wild rodents, and take precautions to avoid flea bites when outdoors.

by CDCApproximately seven cases of bubonic plague are reported each year in the United States, with the majority of cases occurring in “northern New Mexico, northern Arizona, southern Colorado, California, southern Oregon, and far western Nevada.” ing.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://people.com/bubonic-plague-from-cat-oregon-resident-8576235 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos