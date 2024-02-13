Parents must provide their child's vaccine records to the school or child care facility by Wednesday, February 21st





Clatsop County Public Health reminds you that Wednesday, February 21, 2024 is a school vaccination exclusion date. If a child does not have a vaccination record showing that they have received the appropriate immunizations, they will not be able to attend school or day care. Oregon law requires all children attending public and private schools, preschools, Head Start, and certified child care facilities to have current immunization documentation or have an exemption. There are two age groups that need increased vaccine levels. Kindergarten-age youth should receive a second measles vaccine.

Youth aged 12 years should be vaccinated with TDap. Tdap is a combination of three vaccines that protect against tetanus, diphtheria, and whooping cough. Tetanus enters the body through cuts and wounds and causes painful stiffening of muscles. This can lead to serious health problems, including not being able to open your mouth, difficulty swallowing or breathing, and even death. Diphtheria can lead to breathing difficulties, heart failure, paralysis, or death. Whooping cough, also known as “whooping cough”, causes severe, uncontrollable coughing that can make it difficult to breathe, eat, and drink. Pertussis can be very serious, especially in infants and young children, and can cause pneumonia, seizures, brain damage, or death. In teens and adults, it can cause weight loss, loss of bladder control, fainting, and broken ribs from coughing so hard.

“The purpose of the State School Immunization Act is to ensure that all children receive recommended vaccines to build strong immunity against many infectious diseases in children,” said Public Health Director Jiancheng Huang he said. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), tens of thousands of people in the United States are sick with vaccine-preventable diseases. The 2022-2023 school year showed a significant decrease in the number of Oregon children who were not fully vaccinated compared to vaccination rates in 2000-2001. “Immunizations are the best way to protect children from vaccine-preventable diseases such as measles, rubella, and chickenpox. They keep children and school communities healthy and safe, and vaccines are used domestically and in other countries. “Recent measles outbreaks among unvaccinated children and adults remind us of the importance of vaccines and vaccination,” he said. Public health authorities charge a premium, but children who cannot pay for immunizations will not be turned away. Parents who would like their children vaccinated at the department should call 503-325-8500. Many pharmacists can administer vaccinations to children age 7 and older. Parents can contact their local pharmacy or their child's pediatrician for more information. Additional information about school immunizations can be found at: Immunization program website. whole state School immunization data It is available on the Oregon Health Authority website or OHA. School Act Immunization Dashboard -30-

