Flu continues to rise in some parts of the U.S. as coronavirus markers decline





According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), respiratory virus activity remains high across the United States, with influenza activity increasing in three regions in particular and COVID-19 ) and respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) markers continue to decline from high levels. This is today's latest update. Overall, 27 jurisdictions reported high or very high respiratory virus activity last week, up from 25 jurisdictions the previous week, the CDC said. weekly snapshot. Influenza B is associated with regional increases Influenza activity has subsided somewhat in the first few weeks of this year, but influenza B is now circulating again in some areas, due in part to an increased proportion. Overall, most markers remained stable last week compared to the previous week, but the number of deaths from influenza decreased, the CDC said in its report. FluView Weekly Report. Activity also increased in the upper and central Midwest region and mid-Atlantic states. Although the test positivity rate remained stable, there was a slight decrease in the proportion of influenza A and an increase in the number of influenza B detections, mainly due to activity in regional hotspots. The prevalence of influenza B often increases during the latter half of the influenza season in the United States. Of the respiratory samples testing positive for influenza at U.S. public health labs, nearly 77% were influenza A and 23% were influenza B, about the same as last week. Of the influenza A viruses by subtype, 59% were 2009 H1N1, which was the predominant strain, and 41% were H3N2. The CDC said it has received reports of eight more deaths from childhood influenza, bringing the season's total to 82. The deaths occurred between late January and early February. Five were related to influenza B and three were due to influenza A. Of the two influenza A virus subtypes, one was an H1N1 strain and the other was H3N2. Coronavirus wastewater levels highest in south When it comes to the coronavirus, the CDC's main severity indicators, hospitalizations and deaths, showed a mixed picture. The number of hospitalizations increased slightly by 0.8% from the previous week, and the number of deaths decreased by 6.9%. Early indicators continue the downward trend, with emergency department (ED) visits decreasing by 5.3%. Infants and the elderly continue to have the highest rates of emergency department visits. The national test positivity rate was 9.3%, down 0.6% from the previous week. Test positivity rates are higher across the South than in other regions. The CDC still classifies SARS-CoV-2 in wastewater as highly detected, as well as respiratory viruses. snap shot , Levels are highest in the south, but are declining, he said. Also today, the CDC released an updated report. variant projectionwhich indicates a further increase in JN.1, which now accounts for 96.4% of the sample. RSV test positivity rate, number of hospitalized patients decreasing RSV activity has declined in many areas, and hospitalization levels in both young children and the elderly are on the decline, although they remain elevated. Similar to COVID-19, test positivity rates for RSV are also decreasing.

